At least two people taken to hospital after fire at Kitchener Road flat

SINGAPORE - At least two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Kitchener Road flat on Wednesday morning.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene of the fire at around 11am, affected residents were gathered at the foot of Block 2 while firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) tackled the blaze in the 13th-storey unit.

Mr Farook Samsudin, 64, said he was alerted to the fire after hearing three or four loud booming noises.

“When I opened the door, I saw people running. The smell was very strong,” said the retiree, who lives on the seventh storey.

“I heard people and children shouting, so I was very scared and went down too,” he said.

Ms Denise Phua, who is MP for Jalan Besar GRC, checked in on residents on site while distributing bottles of water and snacks to them.

Standing on a plastic chair while speaking into a microphone, Ms Phua told residents at around 12.30pm that the fire was under control.

She added that the auditorium at Jalan Besar Community Club is open to residents who need a place to rest. Lunch was provided.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF and the police for comments.

This is a developing story.