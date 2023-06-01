At least one written warning issued on first day of stricter enforcement to return trays

SINGAPORE - At least one person received a written warning on Thursday, when tougher measures kicked in for those who do not return their trays at hawker centres, food courts and coffee shops.

Speaking in Mandarin, the elderly diner, who was at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, said he seldom visits the food centre and was only there after his doctor’s appointment.

Claiming to be unfamiliar with the location of the tray return shelves and that the signs to them were not visible to him, the 80-year-old man who wished to be known only as Mr Huang, alleged that the previous diner had also left behind a tray and crockery at his table.

“Hence, I had the impression that there was no need to return the tray,” he told reporters, who were accompanying plain-clothes National Environment Agency (NEA) officers on their rounds at the Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

Earlier at Kebun Bahru Food Centre, three groups of diners were seen wandering around with their used trays, seemingly unaware that the return station was far away from the dining area at the corner of the food centre.

Only posters to encourage diners to return trays were put up, rather than directions to the tray return shelves.

All the tables at the food centre were occupied, except for one with uncleared trays.

A diner who wished to be known only as Ms Tan told ST she began clearing and returning her trays after the regulations were first imposed in May 2021 as she did not want to be fined, so the tightened regulations from June 1 did not make a difference to her.