‘At least it was me and not anyone else’: Animal lover attacked by wild boar in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE - When she was attacked by a wild boar on her way home, her first thought was not one of fear but of concern for the animal, for she knew that it will be put down for the attack.

Ms Durga Devi, 34, had alighted at a bus stop along Bukit Panjang Road close to midnight on Labour Day when she was brutally attacked by the animal four times, flinging her from side to side before throwing her on the road.

Speaking to The Straits Times, her younger sister Sri Devi, 29, said that her older sister managed to get help from a jogger who was passing by.

Ms Sri Devi said that despite her older sister suffering from multiple wounds and cuts on her right calf, buttock and arm, the older Devi still felt saddened at the thought that the wild boar would be euthanised, as she is an animal lover.

“At least it was me and not anyone else,”Ms Durga Devi, a retail manager with Changi Airport Group, said. “I can’t imagine if this attack had happened to a kid or someone else vulnerable.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance near Block 270 Bangkit Road at 11.50pm on Monday, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said that it was alerted to the incident early Tuesday morning, and has since been in touch with the woman’s family. The wild boar was found lying by the roadside by NParks employees, and, according to NParks’ wildlife vet, suffered from two broken hind legs.

The animal was subsequently “euthanised humanely”.

Ms Sri Devi said that her older sister has since undergone four surgeries, and suffers from a ruptured vein in her right arm, as well as deep cuts in her calf.

“The doctor said that this was one of the worst cases of boar attacks he has seen yet,” she said.

The victim rescues animals in her free time, the younger sister said.

Ms Sri Devi said: “She loves animals, and even though she is traumatised by the attack, she told me that she did not want the wild boar to be euthanised.

“She does not know what happened to the wild boar yet, I do not know what to tell her.”