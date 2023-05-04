‘At least it was me and not anyone else’: Animal lover attacked by wild boar in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE - When she was attacked by a wild boar on her way home, her first thought was not one of fear but of concern for the animal, for she knew that it will be put down for the attack.
Ms Durga Devi, 34, had alighted at a bus stop along Bukit Panjang Road close to midnight on Labour Day when she was brutally attacked by the animal four times, flinging her from side to side before throwing her on the road.
Speaking to The Straits Times, her younger sister Sri Devi, 29, said that her older sister managed to get help from a jogger who was passing by.
Ms Sri Devi said that despite her older sister suffering from multiple wounds and cuts on her right calf, buttock and arm, the older Devi still felt saddened at the thought that the wild boar would be euthanised, as she is an animal lover.
“At least it was me and not anyone else,”Ms Durga Devi, a retail manager with Changi Airport Group, said. “I can’t imagine if this attack had happened to a kid or someone else vulnerable.”
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance near Block 270 Bangkit Road at 11.50pm on Monday, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
The National Parks Board (NParks) said that it was alerted to the incident early Tuesday morning, and has since been in touch with the woman’s family. The wild boar was found lying by the roadside by NParks employees, and, according to NParks’ wildlife vet, suffered from two broken hind legs.
The animal was subsequently “euthanised humanely”.
Ms Sri Devi said that her older sister has since undergone four surgeries, and suffers from a ruptured vein in her right arm, as well as deep cuts in her calf.
“The doctor said that this was one of the worst cases of boar attacks he has seen yet,” she said.
The victim rescues animals in her free time, the younger sister said.
Ms Sri Devi said: “She loves animals, and even though she is traumatised by the attack, she told me that she did not want the wild boar to be euthanised.
“She does not know what happened to the wild boar yet, I do not know what to tell her.”
This wild boar attack is the second incident this year, and the 28th case in four years.
NParks said that it handled nine cases of wild boar incidents each year in 2020 and 2021, eight cases in 2022, and two in 2023, as at Wednesday.
Dr Adrian Loo, group director of wildlife management at NParks, said that the board adopts a community and science-based approach to managing wild boar encounters. This includes modifying the wild boars’ habitats, conducting studies, managing their movement, relocation, and culling.
Dr Loo said that NParks works with public agencies and developers to erect boarding to prevent wildlife from straying into nearby residential areas, and has population control measures in place to protect public safety.
He added that the board also works closely with stakeholders on public education and outreach to promote safe and responsible encounters with wildlife.
MP for Bukit Panjang Liang Eng Hwa told The Straits Times that he visited the victim’s family on Wednesday night, and will keep reaching out to the family to render assistance.
Mr Liang said: “I was very shocked and saddened when I heard about the attack, and I wish her a speedy recovery.”
He added that following the incident, he hopes that NParks can review the measures regarding wild boar attacks, tightening them if necessary, and continue prioritising residents’ safety.
When confronted by a boar, members of the public should remain as calm as possible and move away slowly while keeping a safe distance, and refrain from cornering or provoking the animal. The public should also refrain from feeding the boars, Dr Loo added.
Members of the public can call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 to report any wild boar encounters.