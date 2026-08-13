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At least $3,500 lost to BigBang’s Singapore concert ticket scams in two weeks

K-pop stars BigBang have announced only one night in Singapore so far.

SINGAPORE - At least five ticket scams related to the upcoming BigBang concert in Singapore have been reported over the past two weeks, said the police on Aug 13.

These have amounted to losses of at least $3,500 since the start of August, the police said in a release.

The South Korean group is holding a concert at the National Stadium on Oct 17, and scammers have begun exploiting interest in the show, said the police.

Tickets for the XX:Cosmos concert went on general sale on Aug 13, while fanclub members were invited to a pre-sale on Aug 11.

In this scam variant, victims would come across advertisements or listings for BigBang concert tickets on online platforms.

Victims would contact the purported sellers and make advance payments via bank transfers or PayNow to secure the tickets.

After payments go through, the scammers would either become uncontactable or fail to deliver the tickets as promised.

Victims would realise they have been scammed only when they do not receive the tickets and are unable to contact the sellers.

The police said they have reached out to used goods e-commerce platform Carousell to request the removal of resale concert ticket listings.

Both Facebook Marketplace and TikTok Shop do not allow content that promotes the buying, selling or trading of event or concert tickets, the police added.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant against possible scams.