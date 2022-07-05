At least $34,000 lost in S'pore to scams involving fake travel agent websites

SINGAPORE - At least 35 people have fallen prey to scams involving the non-delivery of travel-related services since the start of the year, with losses amounting to at least $34,000.

The police said on Tuesday (July 5) that it has observed an increase in such scams, which involve visa applications, arrival card applications and flight bookings made through fake travel agent websites.

Victims had accessed these websites thinking they were genuine and keyed in their personal and payment card details.

They then received e-mails asking for more information to complete their application.

When their applications and purchases were not processed, the victims checked with the relevant authorities and companies and learnt they had been scammed.

Police said members of the public should check with the Singapore Tourism Board and the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore if a vendor is an accredited travel agent.

They should also buy air tickets from authorised sellers or reputable sources.

Travellers can refer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website for the correct visa applications to travel out of Singapore, and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's website for entry requirements into Singapore.

Police said fraudulent credit or debit card charges should be reported to the banks and the cards should be cancelled immediately.

They added that if the public has any information relating to such crimes, they can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online.

For more information on scams, visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.