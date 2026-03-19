At least $31,000 lost to scams involving impersonation of educational institutions in under 3 weeks

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At least 20 cases have been reported in March so far, said the police.

SINGAPORE – At least $31,000 has been lost in scams involving the impersonation of educational institutions in less than three weeks, with at least 20 cases reported in March so far .

Victims would receive e-mails requesting urgent payment of outstanding school or tuition fees, said the police in a statement on March 19.

These e-mails could be sent from accounts belonging to fellow students which have been taken over by scammers, or from e-mail domains that are very similar to the official e-mail accounts of education institutions.

The victims would then be asked to transfer money to a bank account and warned that failure to do so quickly would subject them to actions by the school’s litigation department.

They would realise that they had been scammed after seeking verification from their school, or after receiving relevant alerts and anti-scam advisories.

Examples of the e-mails from accounts impersonating education institutions. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The police advised the public to exercise caution when receiving e-mails requesting school fees through direct payment, immediate bank transfers, or payment links outside official student portals.

“Please check with the relevant institutions via official channels before transferring any fees, especially for unscheduled payment requests,” said the police.

They also reminded the public not to transfer monies to any unknown persons and to adopt precautionary measures. These include adding safety features and transaction limits, checking for signs of scams and telling the authorities if they encounter scams.

Those who suspect they are victims of a scam should call their bank immediately to block any fraudulent transactions.