At least $19 million lost to business payment redirection scams since January

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In these scams, victims are deceived into changing their vendors’ payment account details on record.

SINGAPORE - At least 66 cases of business e-mail scams involving payment redirection schemes have been reported since January, with victims losing at least $19 million.

The public should be vigilant against such scams, where scammers deceive victims into changing their vendors’ payment account details on record, the police said in a statement on May 20. Payments made by businesses would then be redirected to fraudulent bank accounts instead.

In these cases, the scammers would impersonate the victims’ colleagues or business vendors using spoofed e-mail addresses or by compromising the vendors’ e-mail accounts.

They would inform the victims of alleged changes to the vendors’ bank account details, and instruct them to make upcoming payments to a “new” bank account instead.

The victims would realise they had been scammed only after clarifying the transactions with their colleagues or vendors, or when the vendors shared that they had not received payment, said the police.

Businesses should educate their staff about such scams to avoid falling into their trap, especially new hires, interns and those responsible for updating payment details or making fund transfers.

“Employees should treat requests to change a vendor’s bank account details, which are generally uncommon, as a red flag and verify before taking other actions,” said the police.

Verify the requests through other mediums, such as phone calls, before changing payment instructions or agreeing to unusual requests sent via e-mail.

“Ensure that the sender’s e-mail address corresponds to the legitimate e-mail address of the person they claim to be by double-checking the sender’s e-mail domain,” added the police.

“Scammers often use domains that closely resemble legitimate ones but contain subtle differences such as misspellings or additional characters.”

To protect e-mail accounts from being compromised, businesses are advised to use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication and install e-mail protection software.

Anyone unsure about the authenticity of transactions or payment instructions can call the ScamShield hotline on 1799 for advice.

Businesses that have fallen prey to such scams or with information on them should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness