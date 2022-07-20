At least $12,500 lost to Netflix phishing scams in July

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Phishing scams involving spoof e-mails from Netflix are emerging again, with at least five people falling victim to the ruse this month, said the police.

In a statement on Monday, police said the total losses from the scams have added up to at least $12,500.

In the scam, victims would first receive e-mails, allegedly from trusted sources such as Netflix, containing a link to renew subscriptions.

Upon clicking on the links, victims would be redirected to phishing websites where they would be asked to provide their credit or debit card details and one-time passwords or OTP.

Victims would realise they have been scammed only when they discover unauthorised transactions that were made using their credit or debit card.

The police said people should take precautions when they receive similar e-mails claiming to be from trusted sources like Netflix.

That would include ensuring that the e-mail domain matches the merchant requesting payment, and checking if the website link appears dubious.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 20, 2022, with the headline At least $12,500 lost to Netflix phishing scams in July. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top