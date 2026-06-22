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The Chinatown Complex Hawkers Association said the exhaust fans had started to break down around June 17 and June 18.

SINGAPORE – At least 10 stalls at Chinatown Complex Food Centre have been affected since the exhaust fans at the popular food centre broke down last week.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the Chinatown Complex Hawkers Association said the issue began around June 17 and June 18.

It added that contractors from the Jalan Besar Town Council are assessing the matter and coordinating the necessary repair works.

Chinese-language news portal 8world reported that the affected stalls are located on the second floor of the food centre .

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, a braised food stall owner was told that repair works could take up to two months due to the lack of spare parts.

He had reported the issue out of concern that the fumes would affect the hawkers’ health or increase the risk of a fire.

Another hawker, who is 68 years old and has an eye condition, told Zaobao that he could not stand to wait two months and was instead considering closing his stall for two weeks to escape the fumes.

Hawkers were mainly worried about increased heat and discomfort, the association said, adding that the issue would have a greater impact on those operating cooked food stalls that generate significant heat during cooking and rely more heavily on exhaust and ventilation systems during food preparation.

“We understand that some hawkers have been advised on temporary measures, including the use of additional fans to improve airflow and reduce heat discomfort,” said Cornelius Tan, chairman of the Chinatown Complex Hawkers Association.

The Straits Times has contacted Jalan Besar Town Council for more information.