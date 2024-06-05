At least 1 S’porean SQ321 passenger admitted to local hospital; 20 others still in Bangkok

SINGAPORE – A passenger who was injured in the face and spine on board the turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ321 has been admitted to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

The Singaporean patient, who is also experiencing neck and shoulder pain, does not need surgery, said a spokesperson for IHH Healthcare Singapore, which operates Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sengkang General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital said they did not receive any patients who were on the flight.

Other hospitals in Singapore declined to comment, with some citing patient confidentiality. SIA also declined to comment when asked about passengers being treated in Singapore’s hospitals.

On May 21, SQ321 experienced “sudden extreme turbulence” over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar as the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft made its way to Singapore from London.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and landed the plane at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

A British passenger, 73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen, died of a suspected heart attack, while dozens were injured.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, and the injured were taken to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Bangkok Hospital for treatment.

As at 5.30pm on June 4, SIA said on Facebook that 20 passengers from SQ321 were still being treated in the Bangkok hospitals.

The national carrier added that this was its final daily update on the incident on its social media pages, barring any significant developments.

It said it is committed to helping passengers and crew members who were on the flight, including their families and loved ones, and urged those requiring additional assistance or seeking to make claims to contact the airline through the contact details provided.

A support page set up by two passengers – flight321help.com – seeks to help affected passengers connect with one another, find community and seek advice. It has had about 10 sign-ups as at June 4.