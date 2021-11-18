AstraZeneca's trial results show its new treatment drug able to lower risk of severe form of Covid-19 or death by up to 88%

SINGAPORE - Trial results have shown that AstraZeneca's new Covid-19 treatment drug is able to reduce patients' risk of developing a severe form of the disease or death by up to 88 per cent, according to data released by the company on Thursday (Nov 18).

The results were based on the drug being given within three days of the onset of symptoms.

Data from a separate clinical trial also showed that the drug works as a preventative pill in reducing the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 by 83 per cent over a six-month period.

The drug cocktail, known as AZD7442, is a combination of two antibodies and was given to patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

In the treatment trial, a total of 90 per cent of them had other conditions such as cancer or diabetes, which put infected patients at high risk of developing a severe form of the disease.

The trial, known as Tackle, involved more than 900 participants across 13 countries. Half of them received the drug while the other half received a placebo, the company added.

The other trial, known as Provent, looked at the efficacy of the drug in preventing symptomatic disease. Most of the participants involved in the trial had co-morbidities or were immunocompromised, putting them in the high-risk group for severe Covid-19 if infected.

Those who are immunocompromised may also have a reduced immune response to vaccination, such as people with blood cancers, those on dialysis and people who are on immunosuppressive drugs.

The drug is injected through the muscle, and it was given as a 600mg dose for the treatment trial, and 300mg for the prevention trial.

AstraZeneca, whose Covid-19 vaccine has been widely used across the world, had on Oct 5 submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorisation for AZD7442 as a preventative treatment.

The company had agreed to supply the US government with 700,000 doses of AZD7442 if granted the authorisation.

Previous available data from the company in October had shown that the drug was able to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 or death by 50 per cent in non-hospitalised patients who have had symptoms for seven days or less.

It had previously noted that the risk reduction was even greater when the drug was administered within five days of developing initial symptoms.

The two antibodies in the drug are derived from antibody-producing B-cells that were donated by convalescent or recovering Covid-19 patients.

Both antibodies have been modified to provide long-lasting protection of up to a year in those who receive the drug as treatment, and around six months for those who got the drug for prevention.

Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) had also participated in the clinical trials for AstraZeneca's drug as part of its clinical trials with the National Institutes of Health in the US, known as the ACTIV-3/TICO trial.

ACTIV-3 is part of a public-private partnership to develop a coordinated research strategy for prioritising and speeding development of the most promising treatment and vaccines.

Associate Professor David Lye, who is director of the Infectious Disease Research and Training Office at NCID, told The Straits Times that current evidence shows that the drug can be used for treating high-risk patients and those who may have been exposed to the virus.

However, he noted that if the drug is to be considered in preventing infection before being exposed to the virus, vaccine is still a much better option.

"This antibody may have a role for people who cannot mount an antibody response such as transplant and cancer patients," he added.

AstraZeneca's new drug joins the current arsenal of monoclonal antibodies, with companies such as Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) having also developed similar therapies to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-produced drugs that mimic the role of antibodies to fight the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Nov 8 that its antibody cocktail could reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 by 81.6 per cent in the two to eight months period following the drug's administration, according to its late stage trial.

Similarly, GSK's antibody drug sotrovimab, which it developed with Vir, showed a 79 per cent reduction in the risk of hospitalisation and death.

Both drugs have received interim authorisation by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) under the Pandemic Special Access Route for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in patients who are at risk of severe disease.

Singapore has also signed a supply agreement with Merck for its antiviral pill which is able to halve the chance of hospitalisation and death among those at risk of severe disease.

Merck - known as MSD outside the United States and Canada - and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics would have to submit its drug's data to the HSA for use here.