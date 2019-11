SINGAPORE - British sportscar maker Aston Martin unveiled its first sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Singapore and Beijing simultaneously at noon on Wednesday (Nov 20).

The 4-litre biturbo V8 all-wheel-drive DBX SUV can hit 100kmh in 4.5secs and has a top speed of 291kmh.

It is expected to go on sale here in the third quarter of next year, priced between $799,000 and $839,000 before the certificate of entitlement is factored in.