A*Star to study impact of urban environment on mental health over three years

SINGAPORE – The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) will study over three years the impact of the urban environment on mental health, announced Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on June 3.

The study will examine factors such as urban design features, density and human behaviours, Mr Heng said at the opening plenary of the World Cities Summit 2024, held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Mr Heng, who is chairman of the National Research Foundation Board, said insights from the study will “serve to better inform the way we rejuvenate, reinvent and reimagine our city-state”.

The A*Star study, which costs $1 million and was commissioned by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Housing Board, will be funded by the Government’s $28 billion Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 plan. The five-year plan was launched in December 2020 with an initial sum of $25 billion that was later added to.

The mental health study was awarded to A*Star in May 2024, and will be carried out by the agency’s Singapore Institute of Clinical Sciences.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said the study will devise a data-driven method to assess how different aspects of the built environment affect the mental well-being of the general population.

Given Singapore’s highly built-up environment, said MND, the country “offers a unique opportunity to conduct mental health research”.

“Current research in our local context has primarily focused on the impact of our built environment on physical well-being, and the benefits of greenery on mental well-being,” MND added.

“This project aims to expand this knowledge by investigating other aspects of the built environment more holistically, and their impacts on mental well-being.”

As part of the study, a list of indicators that link the built environment to mental well-being will be developed.

MND said that these indicators could help urban planners to understand how factors such as the provision of facilities, land use configuration, and the intensity of development on a piece of land may affect mental well-being.

Researchers plan to validate the study’s findings against four ongoing Singapore cohort studies: Growing Up In Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes, Singapore Preconception Study Of Long-Term Maternal And Child Outcomes, Singapore Longitudinal Early Developmental Study and Mapping Antenatal Maternal Stress.

MND said that the four studies have “collected extensive data from the study participants using validated questionnaires, including mental well-being indicators”.

The ministry added that findings from the new study will inform how the authorities “plan, design, and prioritise built environment interventions to enable a healthier and more liveable environment”.