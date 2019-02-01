A*Star to be headed by Mindef deputy secretary Frederick Chew from April 1

SINGAPORE - A top administrator at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will helm the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) come April.

Rear-Admiral Frederick Chew Chih Chiang, who is currently Mindef's Deputy Secretary (Technology), will become A*Star's chief executive on April 1.

He will also be made a board member of the agency the same day, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Friday (Feb 1).

MTI Permanent Secretary Loh Khum Yean welcomed RADM Chew to the ministry. A*Star is a statutory board under MTI.

"I am confident that… Frederick will be able to take A*Star to greater heights and further its mission of advancing scientific discovery and technological innovation," he said.

MTI said in its Friday statement that RADM Chew, 43, has made many significant contributions in his various appointments at Mindef.

These include being the director of joint operations, commander of the maritime security task force, and head of naval plans.

RADM Chew currently sits on the boards of the Defence Science and Technology Agency and DSO National Laboratories.

He will work with current Permanent Secretary for Education Chan Lai Fung, 55, who will be appointed A*Star's non-executive chairman on April 1.

Last month, MTI said that A*Star's current chief Lim Chuan Poh would be stepping down.

The announcement confirmed months of speculation that the 57-year-old would be retiring from public service after 38 years.

Along with RADM Chew's appointment, MTI also announced changes to the A*Star board that took effect on Friday.

Three other new members were appointed: Nestle science and technology strategy adviser Stefan Catsicas; Mr Anton S. Huber, former chief of Siemens' digital factory division; and Dr Benjamin Koh Khay Wee, Deputy Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Health.

Four members stepped down or will be stepping down. They are: Mr Bruce Brown, former chief technology officer at Procter & Gamble; Dr William A. Hawkins III, former chairman and CEO at Medtronic; former Siemens chief technology officer Siegfried Russwurm; and Ms Tan Li San, Deputy Secretary (Industry and Information), Ministry of Communications and Information.