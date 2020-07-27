Assyakirin Mosque, Din Tai Fung at Northpoint City among places visited by infectious coronavirus patients

SINGAPORE - Assyakirin Mosque in Jurong West, Din Tai Fung at Northpoint City and Queensway Shopping Centre were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (July 27).

Sri Murugan Vilas restaurant at 50 Clive Street, the FairPrice outlet and the hawker centre in Kampung Admiralty and Ramada by Wyndham Singapore in Zhongshan Park were also newly added to the list of places visited by infectious patients.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old baby boy was among 15 imported coronavirus patients announced by MOH on Monday.

This is the highest in nearly four months since April 1, when there were 20 imported cases, and also the first time since that the figure has hit double digits.

The baby, an Indian national and a dependant's pass holder, tested positive for the virus on Sunday after arriving from India.

Among the 14 other imported patients are two Singaporeans who returned from India on July 15.

Another 11 cases are work pass or work permit holders who are currently employed in Singapore. They arrived in Singapore from India or the Philippines between July 14 and 15.

The last imported patient, a dependant's pass holder, also arrived from India.

All the imported patients had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and tested while serving their notices, said MOH.

The two community cases reported on Monday comprise a Singaporean and a work pass holder.

Both cases in the community are linked to previous cases or clusters, and were detected due to proactive screening of persons working at dormitories, even though they were asymptomatic, said the ministry.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 452 of 469 cases announced on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 50,838.

MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 6 Sungei Kadut Street 2.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to five in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to three over the same period.

With 171 cases discharged on Monday, 45,677 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 179 patients remain in hospital, while 4,940 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.