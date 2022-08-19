Association could give food delivery players bigger voice

Setting up industry group allows them to have united front on govt policies: Observers

Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago

While an industry association set up by the three major food delivery companies here is ostensibly aimed at developing best practices for the sector, the timing of the move suggests that it could act as a louder, more concerted voice for these firms when responding to government policies or initiatives.

This was the view taken by Singapore Management University's Assistant Professor Terence Fan, who noted that the launch of the Digital Platforms Industry Association yesterday comes on the heels of increased scrutiny over the welfare of workers who rely on online platforms for income.

The Manpower Ministry had set up the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers last year to study how to better protect such workers. Its recommendations are due later this year.

In a Facebook post yesterday, labour MP Yeo Wan Ling, who is on the advisory committee, said the new association will add to the diversity of views and help shape the recommendations.

National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's Associate Professor Nitin Pangarkar said the companies appear to be showing a united front in order to put forward their side of the story.

"But the Singapore Government is less susceptible to lobbying than in other countries, so I don't know how successful that representation would be," he added.

Prof Fan said the new industry association could improve the lot of platform workers, but it is unlikely to herald any drastic changes.

The association should not have a negative impact on competition with adequate safeguards, such as avoiding discussions on worker remuneration, he added.

Mr Li Jianggan, founder of tech investment firm Momentum Works, said collaboration between the food delivery firms is not unexpected given the issues that need to be tackled. He noted that the companies are now aiming for profitability rather than growth, which means a shift from customer acquisition to operational efficiency.

Mr Li, who was foodpanda Singapore's managing director for five months in 2015, said: "The best approach to address some of these issues is to form industry and ecosystem-wide dialogues, and that has been the case in other more established industries."

NUS business professor Law-rence Loh said it is good that the companies are taking the initiative to work together.

But he flagged that because the three companies make up almost the entire food delivery sector, consumers and workers may not have a choice should collective changes be made.

"The firms should strive for the highest possible protections, not the lowest common denominator," Prof Loh added.

Members represent almost entire food delivery market here

The three founding members of the Digital Platforms Industry Association represent almost the entire food delivery sector here.

Grab has more than 50 per cent share of the market, according to data platform Measurable AI.

Foodpanda is a close second at about 37 per cent, followed by Deliveroo at about 10 per cent.

The three teamed up in March to conduct a joint survey of 4,200 food delivery riders - the first poll of its kind here.

This is what you need to know about the three companies.

GRAB

Grab launched its food delivery service here in 2018 after acquiring the South-east Asian operations of then rival Uber.

Operating in seven other South-east Asian countries, the ride-hailing giant went public in the United States through a US$40 billion (S$55.3 billion) merger with a blank-cheque company last December.

Grab's chief executive Anthony Tan told The Straits Times in April that its food delivery business is expected to break even by the first half of next year.

FOODPANDA

Founded in Singapore in 2012 as a web browser-and hotline-based food delivery service, foodpanda was acquired by Germany's Delivery Hero in 2016.

At the start of last year, the company had more than 10,000 delivery workers on its platform, and it opened its new regional headquarters here last month.

DELIVEROO

The London-based food delivery company entered the Singapore market in 2015.

As at May this year, it had more than 11,000 delivery workers on its platform.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, the firm reported a pretax loss of £147.3 million (S$245 million) for the first half of this year, up 54 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 19, 2022, with the headline Association could give food delivery players bigger voice. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top