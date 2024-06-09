Assisi Hospice to ramp up palliative home care capacity by 50% by end-2026

SINGAPORE - Assisi Hospice is planning to increase its patient capacity for palliative home care services by 50 per cent within the next two years, in anticipation of an increase in demand for the service due to Singapore’s ageing population.

It aims to assist 3,000 home care patients a year by end-2026, up from 2,058 patients in 2023, said Assisi Hospice chief executive Choo Shiu Ling on June 9 on the sidelines of Assisi Fun Day.

The hospice’s biggest fund-raising event of the year was held at SJI International School in Toa Payoh.

“The whole palliative care sector is trying to ramp up its service. It is in anticipation of the ageing population and more need (for such services) in the next two to four years,” Ms Choo said, noting that one in four citizens will be aged 65 and above by 2030.

Palliative home care is typically for patients who have a prognosis of one year or less, and wish to die at home.

At present, Assisi Hospice serves about 600 home care patients at any one time, up from 550 in 2023. In 2016, its capacity was 150.

The hospice aims to increase this number to 800 by 2026, said Ms Choo.

In March, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that the total palliative home care capacity in Singapore will be increased to 3,600 by end-2025, up by 50 per cent from the current 2,400.

As part of the National Strategy for Palliative Care, relaunched in July 2023, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will also increase inpatient palliative care capacity by 15 per cent and day hospice capacity by 12 per cent within the same timeframe.

The total increased capacities will be about 300 inpatient beds and 140 day hospice places by end-2025.

Palliative home care is typically free or at minimal cost due to government subsidies and charity dollars. With home care, an assigned nurse will make visits, with the frequency determined by the patient’s condition and needs.

Assisi Hospice also provides training to caregivers and a 24-hour helpline to provide guidance if a medical crisis occurs outside of work hours.

In March 2024, MOH also announced it will set aside $23 million over the next three years for an equipment rental scheme (ERS), to be launched in October.