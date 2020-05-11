AskST@NLB talks return via podcast on May 22: Life in Wuhan after virus

What does a city look like after it reopens from a coronavirus lockdown? How has the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, changed because of Covid-19?

These are some questions The Straits Times' China correspondent Elizabeth Law will address to kick off the move of the askST@NLB talks to the podcast platform on May 22. Ms Law, who was in the capital of Hubei province at the outset of the outbreak there, returned to Wuhan early last month following the end of its 76-day lockdown.

The talks are a collaboration between ST and the National Library Board (NLB).

They were previously held at the Central Public Library in Victoria Street, but in the light of Covid-19 circuit breaker measures, they are being produced as podcasts which will be made available fortnightly.

Ms Law said: "So much of what is happening (in Wuhan) - and across China as a whole - offers an idea of what we should expect in a post-Covid future, which I hope will be helpful to our audience."

Questions and comments for Ms Law to address in the podcast can be sent online via this link str.sg/JMj2 by 6pm on Sunday.

The podcasts will be free on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. They will also be available on the ST Facebook page and on Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) radio station Money FM 89.3.

Mr Warren Fernandez, ST editor and editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "Our correspondents have enjoyed engaging with our audience through this series of talks in partnership with NLB. The feedback on the sessions has also been very positive.

"Under the present circumstances, we still want to reach out and continue to connect with our readers. We hope many will join us for these virtual dialogues to keep the discussion going on the many big issues we face in these challenging times."

There will be five podcasts released at 6am every alternate Friday till July 17 as part of the series.

Each podcast will be about 30 minutes long. The speakers will spend the first half discussing hot-topic issues with a guest or a co-host, before answering some questions sent in earlier from the public.

The second talk, slated for June 5, will feature ST's senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

She will be speaking on the impact of the pandemic on job opportunities for fresh graduates.

Details on how to send in questions to Ms Davie will be released at a later date.

The askST@NLB sessions started in 2016. Monthly talks were held to allow participants to ask ST journalists questions on pertinent issues.

Previous speakers explained the fake news law, changes in the education system and how they can help more students, as well as climate change and how it is a shared responsibility.

Chief executive of NLB Ng Cher Pong said: "The askST@NLB talks have been one of our most popular programmes at the libraries.

"Adapting to the current situation and to ensure everyone's safety, we are converting the talks into the form of podcasts. This way, we can continue to promote reading and knowledge of current affairs even during this pandemic."