askST@NLB Podcast: Post-Covid-19 pandemic job market - crisis or opportunity for graduating class of 2020?

askST @ NLB Ep 2: Post-Covid-19 pandemic job market - crisis or opportunity for graduating class of 2020?

19:25 mins

Synopsis: This is the second episode of the askST @ NLB podcast series brought to you by the National Library Board. The monthly talks by The Straits Times correspondents were previously held at the Central Public Library but due to Covid-19 safe distancing measures, we are converting the sessions into a podcast series done remotely.

Listen to the correspondents you follow, more intimately, through our podcasts.

For this episode, The Straits Times' senior education correspondent Sandra Davie and National University of Singapore senior deputy president and provost - Professor Ho Teck Hua - will talk about the post-Covid-19 pandemic job market.

Is it a crisis or opportunity for the graduating class of 2020?

They discuss the following points:

1. Three months ago, the results of the annual graduate employment survey were released. The median gross monthly salary among fresh graduates was up to S$3,600, higher than $3,500 in 2018. But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed job market prospects overnight (1:07)

2. ST readers have asked us in this podcast: How bad can it get? Is there help out there? (4:00)

3. Choose between a job you have no interest in, or go for a traineeship in sectors you are interested in? What are traineeships? (5:20)

We tackle selected readers' questions: (8:50 onwards)

1. From ST reader Ms Jay: "I am currently a NUS undergraduate. I'm very confused with the crisis now and I'm just questioning the point of having a degree when it seems that at the end of the day, it's not going to be better for me and there is little or no significance tied to it. What's your advice to current undergraduates?"

2. From Ms Pearl Lee, a business degree student: "I am likely to land a graduate-level job, but it's not in a sector which I am interested in. On the other hand, there are traineeships which I am really keen on. How do I choose between the two - a job or a traineeship?"

3. ST Reader Jason Ng: "I just completed my degree and could start my own business in future. Should I wait out the recession out by taking up a Masters degree?"

4. ST reader David D Cruz: "What about those who graduated from overseas universities, or the private schools, like SIM? Are these traineeships open to me?"

Sandra and Pro Ho offer advice tips for the class of 2020 (16:45)

Look out for the next episode of askST @ NLB podcast series on June 19.

Produced by: Sandra Davie (sandra@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

