askST: Who will be affected by the new water taxes come 2025?

SINGAPORE - Less than 30 private water suppliers - including large rainwater harvesters and private desalination plants - will have to pay taxes to national water agency PUB from early-2025.

PUB said on August 3 that the new taxes - the waterborne tax and the water conservation tax - will largely affect country clubs, golf courses and certain industrial premises.

These private water suppliers collectively account for about 1 per cent of total water demand in Singapore.

The Straits Times answers some questions on this topic.

Q: Who are these private water suppliers, and what is a large rainwater harvester?

A: Private water suppliers are entities that do not belong to PUB; they can be other public agencies or private companies.

Large rainwater harvesters have rainwater harvesting tanks bigger than 350 cubic metres.

Rainwater is collected in a large tank and subsequently treated to be used as non-potable water, such as for watering plants.

Laguna National Golf and Country Club executive director Kevin Kwee said that rainwater is collected in two large lakes on its golf course premises and used for irrigation purposes.

The club is using technology to ensure more efficient water use, which can help them get past periods of drought.

Further assessments would have to be made to determine how the tax would affect them, said Mr Kwee.

Singapore Island Country Club declined to respond to queries from ST, while Orchid Country Club said it is still assessing the impact from the tax.