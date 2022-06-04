askST: What you need to know about current Covid-19 protocols and the Omicron variant

SINGAPORE - Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (June 2) warned that Singapore ought to be prepared for the next Covid-19 wave in July or August, especially as more Singaporeans travel abroad and new sub-variants continue to spread globally.

The Straits Times answers questions related to the Covid-19 situation.

Q: How many variants or sub-variants have there been since Omicron emerged in December 2021, and how different are they?

A: Singapore reported its first local Omicron case in December 2021 - a front-line worker at Changi Airport who got infected despite having received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Omicron has since spread rapidly, and this has given the variant many opportunities to mutate and acquire specific mutations of its own.

Some of these sub-variants include BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5.

There have been sub-variants of earlier versions of the virus, such as the Delta variant. However, Omicron has overtaken these, most likely due to its increased transmissibility.

Currently, these sub-variants look similar to the original Omicron variants, although there are some added mutations which give them a growth advantage over early versions of Omicron.

Coronaviruses will evolve constantly so this process of discovering new variants will be never-ending, even after Covid-19 becomes truly endemic, experts have said.

Q: Do vaccines protect against an Omicron infection?

A: Being fully vaccinated with a booster shot provides strong protection against infection with Omicron, at least in the short term. But this may become less effective over time, although there is still strong protection against serious illness if infected.

Q: Does Omicron spread faster than other variants?

A: Yes. Studies have shown that it is two to three times as likely to spread as the Delta variant.

Q: How many Covid-19 waves has Singapore seen since 2020?

A: So far, Singapore has experienced two large waves that impacted the general community. The first wave at the end of 2021 was mainly fuelled by the Delta variant, while the second huge wave around February this year was driven by the Omicron variant.

There were a few days in February this year where the number of reported daily new cases crossed 15,000 a day. The true case count is likely to be higher than the reported case count.