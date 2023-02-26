askST: What to consider when choosing a private school for degree studies

As part of a three-week askST series on university education, The Straits Times addresses how to assess private schools offering degree courses from overseas universities.

Q: My daughter wants to pursue a business or an economics degree, but feels that she is unlikely to get a place in her preferred course at the local universities. My husband and I cannot afford to send her overseas. Is the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) a good option for her? What are the costs of doing a degree through SIM?

A: SIM currently has more than 16,000 students and the majority – 70 per cent – are Singaporeans studying full-time. Most of them hold a polytechnic qualification, with a small percentage from the A-level route.

First, ensure that your daughter finds a course which suits her interests, strengths and future career plans.

SIM offers quite a few business and economics-related courses and with various overseas partner universities – the University of London (UOL) and University of Birmingham in Britain, RMIT in Australia, as well as University at Buffalo in the United States.

It is also important to assess the reputation and standing of the universities in the fields she is interested.

She can find more information about the universities and their standings by checking their websites, as well as by education consultancies that do rankings, including subject rankings. These include QS and Times Higher Education.

I would also recommend that your daughter attend the open-house events at SIM to talk to the lecturers and programme managers.

Costs are an important consideration. Students taking the degree courses at SIM from its partner universities are not charged the same fees as students on home campuses overseas.

Here are some examples.

The total cost of a UOL degree course over three years at SIM is about 40 per cent of the on-campus tuition fee in Britain.

For instance, the three-year direct honours degree programmes in economics, management, finance and the social sciences awarded by UOL with academic direction by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) cost $35,000 at SIM, compared with more than $80,000 at the UOL campus.

Academic direction means that staff at LSE are involved in developing the syllabuses and preparing the study materials, and are responsible for the assessment of international students. The degree which is awarded by UOL has LSE’s name on it.

RMIT offers a three-year business degree course to SIM students which costs $46,000. If your daughter were to go to Australia to do the course, it would cost her A$120,000 (S$109,050) in tuition fees alone.

Another thing to note: Polytechnic and SIM diploma graduates with relevant diplomas may be able to shorten the degree programme due to credit exemptions. Hence, the fees will be further reduced, to half of $46,000.

You should also look up information on bursaries and scholarships awarded by SIM.

While the bursaries and grants are for students who need financial aid, the undergraduate scholarships are meant to recognise students who excel academically or have achievements in sports and the arts.