askST: What is the Epstein-Barr virus, and how does one live with it?

SINGAPORE – When national swimmer Nicholas Mahabir began experiencing fainting spells in addition to fatigue and body aches, he went for blood tests in August 2023. The results confirmed he was suffering from the effects of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which has no cure.

The fallout from the infection has impeded his training regime, possibly disrupting his dream of making his Olympic debut in Paris 2024.

The Straits Times spoke to infectious disease experts to find out more about EBV, and how people who are infected with it cope when there is no cure for it.

Q: What is the Epstein-Barr virus?

A: EBV is a member of the herpes virus family.

The virus is “incurable” in the sense that it stays in our body forever, like chicken pox, said Professor Paul Tambyah, a senior consultant in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the National University Hospital.

“Once we are infected with a virus like herpes or chicken pox, the virus stays in our body forever and can reactivate any time when our immune system weakens,” said Prof Tambyah, who is also a professor of medicine at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Q: Where is it found, and how is it spread?

A: EBV is found all over the world and spreads easily through the transmission of bodily fluids, primarily saliva.

This means it can be spread by kissing, sharing drinks or food and using the same cup, cutlery or toothbrush.

Almost everyone would have been infected with the virus by the time they reach adulthood, said Prof Tambyah, who is also the president of the International Society for Infectious Diseases.

“Most of us contract the virus in kindergarten when we pass toys around after chewing on them,” he added.

After the initial infection, the virus remains in bodily fluids and can be excreted during periods of stress, said infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Anyone who comes in contact with the fluids is exposed to the virus, with each previously infected person shedding the virus periodically for life.

As it is extremely common, people do not need to be extra concerned about it – it is the same with the chicken pox virus, which many already have had, or the herpes strain that causes oral ulcers, Prof Tambyah said.

EBV can be detected via a blood test.