askST: What is the B virus and what threat does it pose to humans?

SINGAPORE – A 37-year-old man from Hong Kong is in critical condition, having tested positive for the B virus after he was bitten by monkeys while on a hike.

On March 21, the man was admitted to hospital for fever and a decreased level of consciousness after he was reportedly bitten by macaques while hiking to Kam Shan National Park in late February.

His case is the first in Hong Kong of the rare infection, which can cause severe brain damage or death if not treated immediately.

The Straits Times speaks to experts to find out more.

Q: What is B virus?

A: First reported in 1932, B virus – or Cercopithecine herpesvirus 1 (CeHV-1) – is a neurotropic virus, meaning it can infect nerve tissue.

According to primatologist Andie Ang, president of the Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore), the B virus is found endemically in the macaque population within South and South-east Asia, although infected monkeys might exhibit no or minimal symptoms.

The virus comes from the same family as the Type 1 herpes simplex virus that causes herpes in humans, or HSV-1.

While symptoms of HSV-1 in humans may appear as cold sores or lesions around a person’s mouth, B virus infection can lead to more serious symptoms and death.

Q: How does the virus spread to humans?

A: According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus can be transmitted to humans who are bitten or scratched by an infected monkey. Exposure to the saliva, faeces or urine of an infected monkey through contact with the eyes, nose or mouth may also result in B virus infection.

The virus can stay alive for several hours on surfaces, particularly on those which are moist.

Q: What symptoms does it cause and what danger does it pose to humans?

A: Flu-like symptoms, including fever, fatigue, headaches and muscle aches, are the first sign of B virus infection. An infected person may also experience shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting or abdominal pain.

The symptoms can progress rapidly, and a patient infected with B virus may start having problems with muscle coordination or develop encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain that can result in brain damage and severe damage to the nervous system.

Left untreated, the virus can lead to death.