askST: What is global stocktake at COP28? What does it mean for climate ambition?

SINGAPORE – The upcoming United Nations climate change conference in Dubai will see the culmination of the first global stocktake of where the world stands on climate action.

During the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) from Nov 30 to Dec 12, countries will decide how they will step up climate actions and set more ambitious goals in the years to come.

The Straits Times unpacks what the global stocktake involves and why it is important.

What is the global stocktake?

A key prong of the Paris Agreement signed in 2015 is for countries to periodically track how they are faring in tackling climate change and keeping global warming to the 1.5 deg C limit.

This global stocktake, which happens every five years, allows countries to take stock of how well they have done, and how to address their shortcomings to raise global climate ambition.

The process consists of three phases: information collection and preparation (from COP26 in November 2021 to the Bonn climate talks in June 2023); technical assessment of data to produce summary reports on mitigation, adaptation and finance, as well as an overarching synthesis report; and political consideration of outputs, which will take place at COP28.

Since this “health check” process started in 2021, governments, businesses and civil society groups have submitted more than 170,000 pages of documents, which include country-level climate data, climate finance reports, as well as the latest scientific research.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change synthesis report, released in March 2023, takes into account five years’ worth of climate science research.

All the information gathered was then condensed into a synthesis report, which was launched on Sept 8.

It found that while there has been global progress in climate change mitigation since the landmark Paris Agreement, more needs to be done to limit temperature rise to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels. So far, the world has warmed by close to 1.2 deg C.

The report includes actions needed to mitigate climate change, adaptation, coping with loss and damage, as well as the state of climate finance and technology transfer from developed to developing nations to help them tackle climate change.

The global stocktake is intended to inform the setting of countries’ next climate targets – also known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – that are due in 2025. These will represent their national climate targets for 2035.

Countries have also been repeatedly asked to revise their 2030 NDCs to make them more ambitious, with such calls being made during the COP27 conference in Egypt.

For instance, Singapore was among a small number of countries who updated its targets in 2022. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to around 60 million tonnes in 2030 after peaking earlier. Its previous target was to peak emissions at 65 million tonnes by 2030.

More ambitious targets in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions are needed in order for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.