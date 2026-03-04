Being skilled at AI means being able to apply AI thoughtfully and critically, and to evaluate how and when it is used, say experts

Students are encouraged to use AI in some SUTD courses, but must submit their prompts and evaluate AI responses.

In the age of artificial intelligence, knowing how to use the tools will no longer be enough.

In his Budget 2026 statement on Feb 12 , Prime Minister Lawrence Wong underscored the importance of preparing Singapore’s future workforce for an economy transformed by AI.

Students must learn how to use AI wisely, without defaulting to it as a shortcut, he said.

As AI adoption grows in the workplace, graduates who can use AI effectively – and not merely rely on it to compensate for “weak fundamentals” – will stand out, says Professor Yow Wei Quin, programme director for the Design and Artificial Intelligence (DAI) undergraduate degree at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

“The differentiator is no longer purely about access to (AI), but the ability to apply it thoughtfully,” she says. That requires not just strong AI literacy, but also human skills that matter in uncertain situations like empathy, communication, collaboration, ethical thinking, and adaptability.

SUTD, which positions itself as the world’s first Design AI university , launched its DAI programme in 2020. As AI tools evolve, it has revamped its curriculum and DAI undergraduate degree programme for 2026.

Q: What does it mean to be skilled at AI? How can a university education make me AI-fluent?

Being skilled at AI goes beyond typing prompts or writing code. It means using the technology critically to amplify one’s abilities instead of replacing them, says SUTD’s Associate Professor Dario Poletti, who is the head of the Science, Mathematics and Technology cluster.

At SUTD, students are encouraged to use AI in various courses, but must submit their prompts, critique and evaluate AI answers. Associate Professor Dario Poletti (second from left, pictured here with SUTD students) says this helps students to analyse and think critically about their use of AI. PHOTO: SUTD

“Fluency is less about mastering specific tools and more about cultivating sound judgment, adaptability, and the ability to work productively with AI as technologies continue to evolve,” he adds.

At SUTD, students are trained to be AI-fluent through its Design AI framework which sees AI as not just a tool, but a collaborative partner in problem-solving to think, reason, and create with.

Starting in September 2026, the revamped first-year curriculum for new students integrates Design AI across all three terms. Students will be spending their time on an Innovating with Design & AI (IDeA) course every term during their first year, where they will learn how to combine AI with a user-centred approach to develop and test solutions for real-world problems.

They are encouraged to use AI in assignments in various SUTD courses, but must submit their prompts, critique and evaluate AI answers.

Prof Poletti explains: “Through this exercise, we are able to discuss with students how they use AI, how different choices might have led to different outcomes, how critically they analyse and evaluate the responses, and how deeply they probe the results.”

Such close engagement with faculty is made possible through small class sizes of around 50 students at SUTD. Prof Poletti says this helps students to learn from their teachers’ experience while debating different perspectives with them.

Outside class, students are encouraged to pursue their interests in AI and other fields. Second-year engineering product development student Anieyrudh R has created an AI chatbot modelled on his mathematics professor’s teaching style and participated in research about portable MRI machines.

SUTD student Anieyrudh R with a prototype of a magnet subsystem he created as part of a research project about portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANIEYRUDH R

“As long as you’re willing to work for it, there are many opportunities at SUTD,” he says. “You can ‘supercharge’ your own learning” not just in theoretical knowledge, he adds, but also how to work with industry and deploy solutions.

Q: I’m interested in AI but still want to pursue other subjects like economics or philosophy. What will my tertiary education look like?

As AI moves from being a specialised skill in the tech industry to something increasingly needed across many sectors of the economy, universities are adapting their approach.

Prof Yow, who also heads the Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences cluster, says SUTD’s supercharged DAI degree programme reflects this change. The new curriculum introduces two pathways for the DAI major – the Societal and Systems Intelligence (SSI) track and the Human-Centred Intelligence (HI) track.

SSI incorporates subjects like economics, business and data science to understand how AI influences the public and private sectors; HI draws from psychology and philosophy to discuss the ethics and governance of AI.

Both emphasise hands-on learning via projects and real-world applications.

Past students of the existing DAI programme have, for example, used AI tools to 3D-print the bodyshell of an electric vehicle.

Professor Yow Wei Quin, programme director for the Design and Artificial Intelligence undergraduate degree at SUTD, says the programme is a good option for students who want to learn about AI and subjects like economics, business, and philosophy. PHOTO: SUTD

“DAI is a strong option for those who may ask: ‘I’m interested in people and society, but I also want to learn AI,’” says Prof Yow, “or ‘I want to work with AI, but I also care deeply about ethics, users, and real-world impact.’”

Q: I want to take on more industry-based projects and internships during university. Do employers value grades more?

Academic performance can serve as an initial signal of aptitude and work ethic, says Mr Dean Tong, head of Group Human Resources at UOB, but it is not the only factor. To complement academic learning, UOB is collaborating with SUTD to run industry-led masterclasses under the DAI programme.

Fresh graduates can also stand out by demonstrating meaningful experiences, such as part-time work or additional responsibilities during their studies.

Mr Tong says taking part in extracurriculars often “reflect drive, a strong sense of responsibility, and the ability to manage multiple commitments”. While internships and extracurriculars are beneficial, maintaining a balance is just as valuable, says Mr Tong.

“It is equally important (for students) to make the most of their time as students and focus on building strong academic and personal foundations,” he says. “Students should enjoy being students.”

