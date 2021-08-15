askST: Time to appreciate lower-wage workers, with grace and inclusivity

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown how indispensable lower-wage workers are to our lives. They provide essential services and bring relief to Singaporeans. Is there more we can do beyond improving their skills so they can earn more?

Are there other ways to make their lives better? How can the community come together to make a difference?

The Singapore Together movement, now in its third year, encourages all Singaporeans to partner with the Government and with one another, to shape and act on our shared future. And helping lower-wage workers is on the agenda.

Since the Singapore Together Alliance for Action for Lower-Wage Workers (AfA for LWW) was formed in March, its members have worked with the community to develop initiatives to uplift our lower-wage workers.

Q: What is the definition of a lower-wage worker and what sectors do they work in?

A: Lower-wage workers refer to workers paid a gross monthly income (excluding employer’s Central Provident Fund contributions) at or below the 20th percentile of full-time employed residents. Most of our lower-wage workers are found primarily in domestically-oriented sectors, such as cleaning and security.

Q: What has the AfA for LWW done so far to help lower-wage workers?

A: The 50 AfA for LWW members have spent months reaching out to lower-wage workers and developing ideas to uplift them. These ideas include:

A digital campaign to encourage consumers to show solidarity with lower-wage workers by paying more for goods and services

A microsite with resources for companies to be more ethically-minded

A programme for youths to co-design rest areas for lower-wage workers in their school premises

A guidebook on implementing rest areas for lower-wage workers in shopping malls

A programme for volunteers to learn about the lives and needs of lower-wage workers over meals, and offer them jobs and skills support

A community campaign to encourage Singaporeans to get to know essential workers, and thank them for their efforts

An initiative to build empathy for lower-wage workers among younger students through experiential videos of their work

Together with partners from public and private sectors, the Ministry of Manpower will work with the AfA members to further develop these projects and explore new areas of opportunity.

Q: What can employers do to ensure the welfare of lower-wage workers they employ?

A: Employers can apply for the Workcare Grant — to receive funding support of up to $8,000 — to set up or improve rest areas for outsourced essential services workers, such as security officers, cleaners and landscape maintenance workers, many of whom are lower-wage workers.

These workers usually work at their service buyers’ premises, and may lack access to proper and reasonable rest areas.

The Progressive Wage Model also ensures that employers pay lower-wage workers progressive wages and adopt training requirements, mapping a career pathway for their wages to rise along with improvements in productivity.

Q: How does this AfA initiative build on the Government’s effort to uplift lower-wage workers?

A: Uplifting our lower-wage workers requires a whole-of-society effort, with support from the Government, employers, unions, and fellow Singaporeans.

The AfA for LWW shows us what is possible when Singaporeans put their minds together, to build a more gracious and inclusive society.

Building Singapore Together The Singapore Together AfAs were formed to bring together partnerships between people, public and private sectors to tackle complex socio-economic issues the nation faces.

