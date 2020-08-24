askST: SingapoRediscovers safely with strict checks, clean-ups and a green smiley

Q: What is the SG Clean programme about?

A: The SG Clean programme, launched by the National Environment Agency (NEA) in February, rallies local businesses and the public to adopt good personal habits, be socially responsible and raise cleanliness and hygiene standards.

Other government agencies such as the Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore have joined the programme to encourage owners of premises across various sectors to maintain high standards of public hygiene at their premises.

SG Clean-certified businesses are presented with the SG Clean certification, the national mark of excellence for cleanliness, hygiene and sanitisation practices. This indicates that the SG Clean-certified business has met strict certification requirements and is prepared to manage visitors and risk levels safely.

The SG Clean programme is a voluntary scheme. By opting to be SG Clean-certified, local businesses are providing reassurance and demonstrating their commitment to step up measures to help reduce public health risks and prevent further community spread of infectious diseases.

Q: How are establishments certified SG Clean?

A: Sanitisation and hygiene checklists and advisories, in addition to stringent and rigorous checks to safeguard public health, are an important part of the certification process.

Businesses must meet sector-specific requirements and operations laid out in these checklists and advisories, which include management oversight, increased frequency of disinfection for common facilities, ensuring employees’ good personal hygiene and the organisation’s compliance to government orders and advisories.

Third-party assessors will evaluate local businesses to ensure that they meet the necessary requirements. If all the requirements in the checklist are met, they will receive the SG Clean quality mark.

Checks will also be made to ensure that premise operators are upholding and maintaining high standards of hygiene.

Q: What does the SG Clean certification mean for me?

A: The SG Clean certification is a collective effort to provide visitors and locals with peace of mind and restore public confidence in the cleanliness and hygiene standards of premises.

With this certification, you are assured that an establishment has implemented safe management measures and met strict requirements of the SG Clean programme.

Q: How do I know if an establishment or a business is SG Clean-certified?

A: SG Clean-certified premises are awarded the SG Clean quality mark, a signature green smiley face logo, which is displayed at prominent areas, such as at entrances and by counters, within the premises.

To date, more than 20,000 individual premises have been certified SG Clean by NEA, the Singapore Food Agency, Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore.

Of these, over 1,200 have been issued to tourism premises as well as food and beverage and retail outlets in tourism premises and Sentosa. You may find the list of certified establishments here.

