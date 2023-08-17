askST: If there is no contest in the presidential election, will Sept 1 still be a public holiday?

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans will head to the polls on Sept 1 to vote for the nation’s ninth president if more than one candidate qualifies to run for the post.

They will know if they will get to cast their vote or if there will be a walkover on Nomination Day, which is on Aug 22.

If there is only one eligible candidate, he or she will be declared the president on Nomination Day.

Here are six things to know ahead of the presidential election.

1. If there is a walkover, will Sept 1 still be a public holiday?

If only one person qualifies to run for the presidency and no voting is required, there will be no Polling Day on Sept 1 – and correspondingly no public holiday, according to the Elections Department (ELD).

In this case, Sept 1 will be a regular work and school day.

If more than one person qualifies to run for the presidency, Singaporeans will cast their votes on Sept 1, which will be a public holiday, ELD said earlier this month.

Regardless of whether there is a need for Polling Day, the Teachers’ Day school holiday – previously scheduled for Sept 1 – has been moved to Sept 11.

N-level examinations scheduled on Sept 11 have been shifted to Sept 12 and Sept 20 to provide certainty for candidates preparing for the examinations, said the Ministry of Education earlier this month.

2. If I am overseas on holiday on Polling Day, can I vote?

No. Singaporeans who are overseas on holiday on Polling Day will not be able to vote.

They will have their names removed from the registers of electors, which means they cannot vote at any subsequent presidential or parliamentary elections unless their names are restored.

According to the ELD website, those who had planned before Nomination Day to be overseas on Polling Day can apply to have their names restored for free as it is an acceptable reason for not voting.

If the trip is planned on or after Nomination Day, an administrative fee of $50 will be charged to restore one’s name to the registers.

Only Singaporeans living overseas are allowed to vote by post or at an overseas polling station.