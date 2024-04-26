askST: How will a US TikTok ban affect users in Singapore and elsewhere?

SINGAPORE - Popular short-video app TikTok might face being banned in the US after President Joe Biden on April 24 signed a Bill that will force its Chinese parent firm ByteDance to sell the social media platform.

The app would be banned in the United States if ByteDance fails to do so.

TikTok, which has 170 million users in the US at stake, has said it would challenge the ban in court.

ST spoke to communications and political science experts to find out how the ban will affect users both in Singapore and abroad, and whether other countries will also consider a similar ban on the social media app.

Q: How will the US ban on TikTok affect users in Singapore and globally?

A: In the short term, TikTok users in Singapore will not be significantly impacted, said Dr Tracy Loh, a senior lecturer at the Singapore Management University.

Should the ban take effect, TikTok will be removed from Apple’s and Google’s app stores in the US so new users would not be able to download it.

Existing TikTok users would still be able to use the app but would miss updates, security patches and bug fixes.

But this could mean US content creators might put out less content on TikTok or migrate to another platform, said Dr Loh, who specialises in social media campaign strategies.

This could push TikTok users here and abroad to move to those alternatives, such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Businesses dependent on the US market for sales might also be affected, Dr Loh said, adding that TikTok videos often direct viewers to the websites of such businesses.

Q: If I visit America on holiday, can I still use TikTok?

A: Even if visitors to the US cannot download TikTok from the Google and Apple app stores, there are workarounds to access TikTok, said Singapore University of Social Sciences’ (SUSS) associate professor Brian Lee.

One way is through virtual private network (VPN) apps, but this could violate TikTok’s terms of service, he added. A VPN service allows users to disguise the location of their devices.

Another way to access TikTok is to install a SIM card which is not registered in the US into a phone, said Prof Lee.