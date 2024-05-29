askST: How to apply for VEP and the RFID tag before driving to Malaysia

SINGAPORE – Malaysia has implemented the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system since 2019 but has not enforced it in the past few years.

That is set to change from Oct 1, after Malaysia’s Transport Ministry on May 28 said all foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore must have a VEP or risk being barred from entering the country.

The VEP, which comes with a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, is meant as an “identity card” for your vehicle when you drive in Malaysia.

The tag will allow you to pay for the RM20 (S$5.75) road charge when you enter Johor via both checkpoints, as well as the toll fees on Malaysia’s expressways using the designated RFID lanes.

Here’s a closer look at the VEP requirements.

1. Do I need a VEP?

If you drive a Singapore-registered private car, you will need to apply for a VEP by Oct 1.

If you cannot get your car fitted with the RFID tag in time, you can still enter Johor after Oct 1, but you need to show Malaysia’s officers the confirmation slip from your VEP application.

If you drive a motorcycle, commercial vehicle or government vehicle, you still need a VEP, but the tag will be rolled out later.

2. What documents do I need for the application?

You should have your NRIC, passport, vehicle’s road tax, insurance, model and Certificate of Entitlement (COE) details ready.

You can also retrieve your vehicle log card (as a PDF file) from the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website.

3. Do I need a Touch N’ Go e-wallet for the application?

Yes, you can download the Touch N’ Go app before applying for the VEP. The e-wallet can be linked to your VEP-RFID tag for payments on the road.

4. How do I apply for the VEP?

You can go to vep.jpj.gov.my to register for an account.

After you authenticate your account by e-mail, you can log in to the portal to upload your vehicle log card, or manually fill in the information, including your vehicle’s model, COE and chassis numbers.

A representative can apply on your behalf.

After the information is verified and the application is approved, you will receive a confirmation e-mail.

Past applicants told ST they waited for days or weeks for the confirmation e-mail.

Applicants can monitor the status of their application at vepams.jpj.gov.my