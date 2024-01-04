askST: How can I stay safe in an earthquake? Which countries are prone to natural disasters?

At least 73 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck Japan on the afternoon of New Year’s Day.

The quake, with a magnitude of 7.6 and its epicentre in Ishikawa prefecture, destroyed buildings, knocked out power to thousands of homes, and prompted residents in coastal areas to head to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan’s west coast.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said there are no current reports of any Singaporeans affected by the earthquake, it urged Singaporeans to defer travel to the affected regions, remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions.

The Straits Times spoke to seismology, safety and travel experts to find out which countries are most prone to earthquakes, how to stay safe in an earthquake, and if travel insurance covers such natural disasters.

Q: What are some countries closer to Singapore that prone to earthquakes?

A: Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and parts of China are seismically more active, which means they are more prone to earthquakes, said Associate Professor Wei Shengji, who specialises in seismology at Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Asian School of the Environment.

Among them, Japan is one of the countries most prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, he added. The Pacific “Ring of Fire” is a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity around the Pacific Ocean.

75 per cent of Earth’s volcanoes, or over 450 volcanoes, are located along the tectonic belt, the National Geographic reported.

He added that Japan is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the boundary between the Pacific plate and Eurasian plate, which are converging towards each other at a fast rate of about six to eight centimetres a year.

Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and parts of China lie on the South-east Asian “Ring of Fire”, which are convergent plate boundaries extending over 10,000km that generate earthquakes and volcanoes.

For instance, Indonesia is located at the middle of a tectonic zone where the Eurasian and Indo-Australian plates collide.

Prof Wei said: “The key reason for the ‘Ring of Fire’ is plate tectonics. The ring roughly traces the boundaries of the actively moving plates.”

Q: How should I prepare myself before travelling to a country prone to earthquakes?

A: Mr Aaron Wong, founder of travel tips website MileLion, said that travellers heading to a country prone to earthquakes should familiarise themselves with earthquake preparedness measures and buy comprehensive travel insurance.

He also advised Singaporean travellers to register the details of their trip online with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

“If an incident happens while you’re (overseas), the relevant consulate or embassy will be better able to contact you to render assistance,” he said.

Travellers should also download earthquake alert apps that help provide information and communication during such natural disasters, added Prof Wei.

Such apps include the English-language Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) Warning app, which alerts travellers during an earthquake of a seismic intensity of four or more on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, and when a tsunami is on its way.

The Japanese seismic intensity scale, also known as shindo, ranges from level one (slight earthquake) to seven (severe earthquake with heavier damage).