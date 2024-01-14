askST: Does MSG deserve its bad reputation?

SINGAPORE – The battle to cut high sodium intake among Singaporeans is under way, with the health authorities rolling out public education campaigns to shift consumer behaviour and moves to make lower-sodium alternatives more affordable.

The goal is to get people to reduce their sodium intake by 15 per cent by 2026.

Surveys have shown that Singaporeans consume an average of 3,620mg of sodium a day, far beyond the daily recommended allowance of 2,000mg. A 15 per cent reduction would see the daily sodium intake fall to around 3,100mg.

Excessive sodium intake can cause high blood pressure, which leads to heart disease, stroke and kidney problems.

The Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association, Singapore Heart Foundation and National Kidney Foundation recommended in a joint statement the use of monosodium glutamate, or MSG, as a partial salt replacement, among other sodium reduction options such as potassium salt.

The flavour enhancer may have an unsavoury reputation, but it contains only a third of the sodium found in table salt.

The Straits Times looks at whether this contentious seasoning could be an unlikely hero in Singapore’s battle to cut sodium consumption.

Q: How did MSG get its bad rap?

A: MSG’s bad reputation comes largely from anecdotal reports of adverse reactions associated with its consumption.

In the 1960s, United States-based physician Robert Kwok experienced numbness, general weakness and palpitations after eating out at a Chinese restaurant.

In an article published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 1968, he speculated on the source of the symptoms and named MSG as one cause. Since then, there have been more claims of adverse reactions to MSG.

This was commonly referred to as “Chinese restaurant syndrome” in the 1960s and 1970s.

Associate Professor Verena Tan, programme leader of the dietetics and nutrition programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), said that as MSG is widely used in processed foods as a flavour enhancer, its reputation is further tarnished.

“In response to consumer concerns, the food industry started labelling products as MSG-free, further implying that MSG was a harmful substance to be avoided,” said Prof Tan.