askST: Does MSG deserve its bad reputation?

SINGAPORE – The battle to cut high sodium intake among Singaporeans is under way, with the health authorities rolling out public education campaigns to shift consumer behaviour and moves to make lower-sodium alternatives more affordable.
The goal is to get people to reduce their sodium intake by 15 per cent by 2026.
Surveys have shown that Singaporeans consume an average of 3,620mg of sodium a day, far beyond the daily recommended allowance of 2,000mg. A 15 per cent reduction would see the daily sodium intake fall to around 3,100mg.
Excessive sodium intake can cause high blood pressure, which leads to heart disease, stroke and kidney problems.
The Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association, Singapore Heart Foundation and National Kidney Foundation recommended in a joint statement the use of monosodium glutamate, or MSG, as a partial salt replacement, among other sodium reduction options such as potassium salt.
The flavour enhancer may have an unsavoury reputation, but it contains only a third of the sodium found in table salt.
The Straits Times looks at whether this contentious seasoning could be an unlikely hero in Singapore’s battle to cut sodium consumption.
Q: How did MSG get its bad rap?
A: MSG’s bad reputation comes largely from anecdotal reports of adverse reactions associated with its consumption.
In the 1960s, United States-based physician Robert Kwok experienced numbness, general weakness and palpitations after eating out at a Chinese restaurant.
In an article published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 1968, he speculated on the source of the symptoms and named MSG as one cause. Since then, there have been more claims of adverse reactions to MSG.
This was commonly referred to as “Chinese restaurant syndrome” in the 1960s and 1970s.
Associate Professor Verena Tan, programme leader of the dietetics and nutrition programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), said that as MSG is widely used in processed foods as a flavour enhancer, its reputation is further tarnished.
“In response to consumer concerns, the food industry started labelling products as MSG-free, further implying that MSG was a harmful substance to be avoided,” said Prof Tan.
Q: Is there any validity to the claims?
A: In short, no.
“These reports of symptoms after eating at Chinese restaurants or consuming foods with added MSG are often based on personal experiences and lack scientific rigour. There has not been consistent scientific research to support the existence of a syndrome specifically related to Chinese food or MSG,” said Ms Miko Yeo, senior dietitian at Changi General Hospital’s (CGH) department of dietetics.
A Health Promotion Board (HPB) spokesman said that MSG is safe for consumption.
“Global food safety authorities have classified MSG as generally recognised as safe, and this is supported by toxicity assessments and human trials,” he noted.
Q: Where is MSG in found in food products?
A: While MSG is commonly associated with Asian food, it is also found in condiments such as salad dressing and ketchup, and in foods like veggie burgers and meat substitutes. MSG is added to mimic the savoury flavours found in meat.
The US Food and Drug Administration said that MSG occurs naturally in many foods, such as tomatoes and cheese.
Q: How can MSG be used to cut sodium consumption?
A: MSG contains about 12 per cent sodium, whereas regular table salt has 40 per cent sodium.
“When used to partially substitute regular salt, MSG can help to reduce the overall sodium content in dishes, sauces and seasonings. As a flavour enhancer, MSG also increases the intensity of taste in food, which enables the use of less salt in cooking,” said an HPB spokesman.
But nutrition experts say that MSG should not be used as a straightforward replacement for salt.
Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association president Kalpana Bhaskaran said the two seasonings have different taste profiles.
“MSG enhances umami, the savoury taste, while salt enhances overall saltiness. They can complement each other, and using them together may provide a more balanced and complex flavour. But if you are considering reducing your salt intake, using a combination of herbs and spices, can be a strategy to maintain palatability without relying solely on salt or MSG,” she said.
Q: MSG is often associated with processed and unhealthy food – how true is the perception that MSG is unhealthy for you, and its flavour-enhancing effects can lead to overeating?
A: Dr Kalpana pointed out that the idea that MSG can lead to overeating is also a subject of debate.
While some studies suggest that MSG may enhance the palatability of food, leading to increased consumption, other research findings do not consistently support this claim. Factors such as individual sensitivity to MSG, cultural influences and dietary habits can play a role in how people respond to its presence in food, she said.
Dr Kalpana added that it is essential to distinguish between the potential effects of MSG and the overall nutritional quality of the foods it is found in. Foods high in MSG are often associated with processed and less nutritious options, which could contribute to overeating and other health issues.
“Blaming MSG alone for these concerns oversimplifies the complex relationship between diet, health and lifestyle. In summary, MSG is generally considered safe for the majority of people when consumed in normal amounts as part of a balanced diet,” said Dr Kalpana.
Research has shown that most people can consume up to 3g of MSG a day, or roughly half a teaspoon, without adverse effects.
Q: Potassium salt or MSG – which is the better salt substitute?
A: One teaspoon of MSG contains 800mg of sodium, while one teaspoon of potassium salt contains around 1,200mg of sodium.
CGH’s Ms Yeo said: “Although MSG has lower sodium than potassium salt, the best approach to healthy eating is to watch daily overall sodium intake and minimise the use and intake of all salts, including MSG and sauces.”
Prof Tan of SIT suggested a middle-ground solution of using a combination of reduced sodium salt and MSG to both enhance flavour and reduce sodium content.