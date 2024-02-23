askST: Can S’poreans join protests overseas?

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Feb 22 that the authorities advised fashion influencers Camira Asrori and Dahlia Mohd over social media posts relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

MHA said Ms Camira, 29, was advised against encouraging Singaporeans to protest overseas, because it had seen that such activities can lead to public disorder and violence, and protestors risk breaking the laws of the foreign country, and putting themselves in harm’s way.

The Straits Times asks criminal lawyers about whether Singaporeans risk breaking laws here when they join protests abroad.

Q: Is attending a protest overseas illegal?

A: This depends on the nature of the protest, lawyers said.

MHA did not reply when asked about the legality of Singaporeans protesting overseas.

Criminal lawyer Cory Wong from Invictus Law said: “It really depends on the nature, extent, type of the protest, such as whether it was peaceful or violent, or whether comments were further made or posted onto social media at the same time.”

He added that if the protest was a violent one, it would likely be subject to violence-related laws in the foreign country.

Likewise, criminal lawyer Ramesh Tiwary noted that the Public Order Act, which typically covers protests here, does not have extraterritorial reach.

“It cannot be an offence within Singapore unless Singapore’s Parliament makes it an offence, like the consumption of drugs overseas,” said Mr Tiwary, drawing reference to the Misuse of Drugs Act which criminalises the consumption of drugs overseas by Singaporeans.

Lawyer Gloria James-Civetta said attending a protest abroad is unlikely to constitute an offence unless the protest ignites Singapore security or public disorder concerns.

Q: When can attending an overseas protest become illegal in Singapore?

A: Singapore’s Penal Code covers offences such as unlawful assembly, public mischief, and wounding racial feelings.

Section 3 of the Penal Code states that any person liable by law to be tried for an offence committed beyond the limits of Singapore, shall be dealt with according to the Code for any act committed beyond Singapore, in the same manner as if such act had been committed within Singapore.

However in October 2023, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon delivered a judgment in which he stated that “no person who has committed in the territory of a foreign state an act which is criminalised in Singapore, shall be liable to be tried in Singapore for having committed an offence under the Penal Code by virtue of Section 3, unless there is some other specific legislative provision having this effect”.

Mr Wong pointed out that the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act has extra-territorial reach under Section 17C, where some offences committed by a person outside Singapore may be dealt with as if it had been committed in Singapore.

These offences include urging other people to use force or violence against a group in Singapore on the grounds of religious belief; inciting feelings of enmity, hatred, ill-will or hostility against - or contempt for or ridicule of - a religious group in Singapore; and insulting the religion or activity of another person in Singapore.