askST: Can an unrelated person be nominated as a CPF beneficiary? Are there any safeguards?

SINGAPORE – The Central Provident Fund (CPF) nomination process is in the spotlight after a murder suspect was found to be the sole beneficiary of the victim’s CPF savings.

Former AIA insurance agent Mitchell Ong, 43, allegedly killed 39-year-old Ms Audrey Fang in April while they were in Spain and staying in separate hotels. Both are Singaporeans.

If Ong, who is in custody in Murcia, in south-eastern Spain, is not found guilty, he could receive the $447,000 in her CPF account.

Lawyer Javern Sim, managing director of Populus Law and head of its family law department, said unless it can be proven that Ms Fang did not willingly nominate Ong, he will likely be getting the payout if found innocent.

The Straits Times asked the CPF Board and probate lawyers about the nomination process and safeguards in place.

1. What does it mean to make a CPF nomination?

When you make a CPF nomination, you decide who receives your CPF savings and how much each person gets in the event of your death.

The CPF website states that you can nominate anyone as a beneficiary, including those who are not your family members, people who do not have a CPF account, and even organisations that are legal entities.

There is no limit to the number of beneficiaries you can appoint.

Without a CPF nomination, your CPF savings will be distributed by the Public Trustee’s Office to your family members based on the intestacy laws or Muslim inheritance certificate.

2. How do I make a CPF nomination?

You can nominate up to 15 beneficiaries through an online application that requires you to log in using your Singpass. To nominate more than 15 beneficiaries, you have to do so in person at a CPF service centre.

You will need two witnesses to attest that you made your nomination willingly and calmly.

Your witnesses, who do not need to know your nominees’ details, can be anyone you choose as long as they are aged 21 and above, of sound mind and not a nominee.

Mr Sim said witnesses are needed for three reasons.