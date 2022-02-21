askST: CPF Basic Retirement Sum to be raised - how does it affect me?

SINGAPORE - The CPF Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) will be raised by 3.5 per cent a year for the next five cohorts turning 55 from 2023 to 2027.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in the Budget speech last Friday (Feb 18) that this is to provide Central Provident Fund (CPF) members higher monthly payouts in their retirement years.

Here are answers to some questions you may have about the BRS.

1. What is the Basic Retirement Sum?

It is the amount you should set aside in your Retirement Account when you turn 55 so that you can receive a monthly sum that the Government believes will cover your basic living expenses in retirement, assuming you do not need to pay rent.

CPF members receive lifelong monthly payouts through the CPF Life scheme after they reach the eligible age - currently 65 for those born from 1954.

Under the scheme, a member's payouts depend on how much is saved in his Retirement Account when he joins CPF Life any time between the ages of 65 and 70. The savings are used as a premium to buy an annuity, which is a financial product that grows one's savings to provide regular payouts.

The BRS for members turning 55 this year is $96,000. This translates into monthly payouts of about $790 to $850 in retirement, if payouts start at 65, under the CPF Life Standard Plan.

There are three types of CPF Life plans – Escalating, Standard and Basic – with different payout structures.

2. What are the Full Retirement Sum and Enhanced Retirement Sum?

The Full Retirement Sum is two times the BRS, while the Enhanced Retirement Sum is three times the BRS.

When a member turns 55, savings from his Special and Ordinary Accounts up to the Full Retirement Sum will be transferred into his newly created Retirement Account.

For CPF members turning 55 this year, setting aside the Full Retirement Sum of $192,000 will result in lifelong payouts of around $1,470 to $1,570 each month if payouts start at 65, under the CPF Life Standard Plan.

This payout level is targeted at people who do not own a property and thus may need to pay rent while retired.

The maximum amount of savings a CPF member can use for the CPF Life scheme is the Enhanced Retirement Sum, plus any accumulated interest in his Retirement Account.

For CPF members turning 55 this year, setting aside the Enhanced Retirement Sum of $288,000 will result in lifelong payouts of around $2,140 to $2,300 each month, if payouts start at 65, under the CPF Life Standard Plan.