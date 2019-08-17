AsiaOne marks 1st year as joint venture with readership surge

Digital news portal AsiaOne announced on Thursday that it had more than doubled its unique visitors between June last year and June this year, marking its first anniversary as a joint venture by becoming Singapore's fourth-most popular news website.

There were 1.2 million AsiaOne site visitors in June this year, according to American media measurement and analytics firm Comscore.

The 24-year-old news website was founded by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in 1995.

It became a joint venture between SPH subsidiary SPH Invest and mm2 Asia in July last year.

mm2 and SPH Invest own 51 per cent and 49 per cent interest in AsiaOne Online respectively.

"AsiaOne has had a stellar year of growth and we're excited for what's to come next. We're pioneers in the digital news space, and we'll continue to be at the forefront of industry change and disruption," said mm2 Asia chief executive Chang Long Jong.

Under the new ownership, AsiaOne has focused on introducing more original lifestyle and entertainment content, particularly in video-based formats.

It sources content directly from social media conversations and trending topics in Singapore, Malaysia and the wider region to deliver compelling stories, and has expanded its social media presence on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

This year, it revamped its Digital section to launch its new Tech, Games and Digital Culture team.

Apart from tech news and product launches, it covers e-sports and gaming culture with a community reporting approach. It also has media partnerships with streaming channels and the upcoming Singapore Comic Con in December.

In the year ahead, AsiaOne plans to create more lifestyle content and features, as well as interactive digital editorial and video content. Readers and advertisers can also look forward to a refreshed user experience on mobile and desktop.