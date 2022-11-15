Asia-Pacific youth at COP27 demand loss and damage compensations over climate change’s impact

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Living in a time when the climate crisis is set to worsen, young people attending the COP27 climate summit in Egypt are calling for loss and damage compensation to cope with the irreversible impact of climate change.

Holding protests at the conference venue, several youth organisations demanded that countries set up a finance facility to provide new, additional and accessible funding to address and limit the irreversible effects of climate change.

The Loss and Damage Youth Coalition, Youngo (the youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), and the UK Youth Climate Coalition also called for a youth advisory committee on loss and damage to be set up so that youth can be more meaningfully included in the decision-making process.

Ms Hyacinthe Niyitegeka, 28, a co-founder of the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition, said that while she is glad that loss and damage have officially been added to the COP agenda this year, it is only the beginning of a long battle to get countries largely responsible for the climate crisis to pay up and compensate developing countries affected by the crisis.

So far, countries such as Austria, New Zealand and Denmark have pledged to finance loss and damage.

The Loss and Damage Youth Coalition was founded in 2020 to rally youth from developing countries in the Global South to raise awareness of the scale and extent of damage that have been escalating in intensity caused by the climate crisis.

The Global South refers broadly to the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

“There are many people out there who are not aware of these losses and damage, including youth,” said Ms Niyitegeka, a water scientist from Rwanda.

“With this initiative, we want to be able to fight for ourselves, fight for our future, and at the same time, raise the profile of youth voices on the global stage to pressure world leaders to fulfil their promises.”

Student Xuan Zihan, 22, a Singaporean representative of Youngo, said: “Young people are not merely victims who are disproportionately affected by worsening climate impacts, but are also active agents of change and incubators of innovative ideas and solutions.”