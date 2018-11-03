Asean's green energy push: S'pore's vital role

Q&A

Q: You have just signed the Asean-Irena memorandum of understanding. Could you elaborate on this?

A: There is tremendous interest among countries all over the world on what the advent of renewable energy and the transition to clean energy systems mean for them.

There are several points of collaboration. These include long-term energy planning, which is essential to how this cooperation should proceed. It also includes capacity building, understanding the integration of variable renewables into grids, the stability of grid systems, and financial decision-making, among other topics.

Q: What do you think Asean states should do to work towards a sustainable future?

A: What we need is serious engagement from all Asean countries. This includes participation by government officials and stakeholders in the energy economy in all Asean countries. We would like them to be part of the discussion, training and capacity-building process, to understand the options they have and to move in the right direction.

The right policy and regulatory frameworks must be in place for the right kind of incentives, which will vary from country to country.

At present, people are missing the broader picture of how technology is changing the face and the future of energy. Take coal, for instance. Many countries still invest in coal, but if you look at it internationally, financial institutions have been reluctant to make investments in power generation efforts that might expire after a few years, like coal. At the same time, because coal is cheap and readily available, many decision makers in Asean choose coal, disregarding the future increasing costs of carbon. These issues need to be addressed.

Q: What is the role of Singapore in Asean's journey towards achieving more sustainable energy?

A: Singapore has a very important regional position. It has developed over the years to a remarkable science and technology hub, attracting both financial and technology innovators. It is ideally placed to be a test bed for financing renewables investment in the region. It has also committed to implementing local renewable energy resource programmes, despite its constraints.

Q: Do you think a decarbonised future is achievable?

A: I am convinced that we are going to have a renewable energy future, with low-cost renewables, driven by new technological solutions that will help us to decarbonise our society. It is a race. The question is, can we do this in time to meet our objectives and remain below the 2 deg C temperature increase threshold?... We would like to undertake a road map and assessment for every Asean country over the next three or four years, to create a sound regulatory framework.

Renewable energy is going to become the cheapest source of power generation in most countries. As a result of that, we are going to see increased investment in renewables, and the penetration of renewable energy into sectors such as transport, housing, and the heating and cooling industries.