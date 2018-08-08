Asean Youth Community launched to boost exchanges between young people in region

SINGAPORE - Young Singaporeans will soon get more opportunities to intern or volunteer in other South-east Asian countries.

The Asean Youth Community (AYC) was launched on Wednesday (Aug 8) as a platform to connect young people in the region and link them up to internships or volunteer opportunities in other Asean countries.

The initiative was launched at an event at Serangoon Secondary School to mark the 51st anniversary of Asean, which was attended by about 400 youth delegates and diplomats from Asean countries.

The new platform is started by Character and Leadership Academy, a charity here which focuses on youth leadership development.

There are plans to hold workshops and conferences for youth from Asean, such as a summit in December to recognise outstanding youth leaders from Asean countries. There are also plans to set up AYC programmes in other South-east Asian countries.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Family and Social Development and Education, said he was confident that the AYC will help build up the capacity of young people in Asean.