Asean-UK Troika Dialogue focuses on post-pandemic recovery

SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan discussed possible future cooperation as part of the post-pandemic recovery with his counterparts from Asean and the United Kingdom during a video-conference dialogue on Thursday (April 8).

The Asean-UK Troika Dialogue was chaired by Brunei Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof, while the UK was represented by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Dr Balakrishan and the other foreign ministers also deliberated on how to work towards the safe resumption of travel.

The dialogue came in the wake of a Troika Virtual Meeting between Asean foreign ministers and the British Foreign Secretary to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic on Sept 30.

Participants at Thursday's meeting shared their national vaccine roll-out plans and reaffirmed their commitment to a sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery.

Dr Balakrishnan welcomed the UK's presidency of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26), and said he looked forward to further cooperation with the UK on climate change.

He also reiterated Singapore's strong and consistent support for the UK's continued engagement of Asean post-Brexit, including the UK's application for Asean Dialogue Partnership.