SINGAPORE - South-east Asian countries can do more together so that the region's tourism sector can recover faster and smoother from the hit it took as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Indonesia's Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.

Mr Sandiaga, who spoke to The Straits Times in an exclusive interview on Tuesday (May 31), highlighted how the region has plenty of potential to attract visitors who could plan for longer trips.