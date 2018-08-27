Asean and China can cope with global challenges by sticking to three core principles: DPM Teo Chee Hean

With the world in a flux, Asean and China would do well to stick to three time-tested principles to navigate global security and trade challenges and bolster cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Monday (Aug 27).

These involve committing to: an interconnected multilateral system; free and open trade; and a rules-based international order.

Mr Teo was speaking at the opening of the two-day Future China Global Forum and Singapore Regional Business Forum at The Ritz-Carlton. It is the first time that these two annual events, organised by Business China and Singapore Business Federation respectively, have come together.

"The world is now too inter-connected for us to retreat into isolationism. We live in an increasingly multi-polar world," said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

"We need to strengthen the multilateral system, improve it where we need to, and not sideline it…The problems we need to solve are beyond the ability of any one country to address," he said.

Asean and China have always been inter-connected and inter-dependent, because of geography and historical ties, he said, adding that economic cooperation is a key pillar of that relationship.

China, for instance, has been Asean's top trading partner for the past eight years, while Asean has been China's third biggest trading partner for the last seven years.

China was also Asean's third largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, while Asean in its entirety was China's biggest foreign investor.

Building on these strong ties, the two sides can work to integrate and connect more in new areas in infrastructure development and in the digital domain, said Mr Teo.

Asean requires investments of around US$210 billion (S$287 billion) yearly till 2030 for its infrastructure-building, according to the Asian Development Bank, and Asean's current implementation of the Master Plan on Asean Connectivity 2025 will present many investment opportunities for companies, said Mr Teo.

The plan maps out a comprehensively-linked Southeast Asia involving infrastructure, innovation, logistics and skilled-labour mobility.

He cited the examples of the Kunming-Singapore Rail Link, which will connect southwest China to Southeast Asia; and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative Southern Transport Corridor, which will link southwestern China to this region, and allow Asean countries to reach new markets in Western China and Central Asia faster.

Mr Teo also said the two sides are in the midst of upgrading the 2002 Asean-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), and working to conclude negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which brings together the 10 Asean member states and Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

These two agreements, plus the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), will "send a strong message of our region's commitment to trade liberation and growing the rules-based trade architecture" when they come into force. They will also act as building blocks to an eventual Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, said Mr Teo.

As for committing to a rules-based order, Mr Teo said Asean is working towards harmonising its trade and investment laws so that the grouping is fully integrated economically.

He said the "constructive management" of the South China Sea issue has also put Asean-China relations on a positive track.

"Singapore is not a claimant state, and we do not take sides on the merits of the respective territorial claims. However, we have an interest in the freedom of navigation and overflight, peace and stability in the region, and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," said Mr Teo.

While there is still much work to be done on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea which sets out rules and norms related to the disputed waters, "all parties must strive to enhance mutual trust and confidence, strengthen practical cooperation, and refrain from actions that could undermine the process as well as peace and stability in our region".

Asean and China agreed in early August on a single text to negotiate the Code of Conduct.

The two-day forum, attended by 800 senior business executives, public sector leaders and academics, will feature dialogues with Education Minister Ong Ye Kung on innovation in the age of disruption, and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on China-Asean connectivity in the future.

The Singapore Business Federation on Monday also launched an Infrastructure Committee that aims to help Singapore companies plug into regional infrastructural opportunities. The committee is made up of 15 key players from infrastructure-related sectors, such as in construction, utilities, urban planning and legal and financial services.

Several Memorandums of Understanding and initiatives will also be launched to promote business, networking and collaboration between Asean and China.