As marriages return to pre-Covid-19 levels, PM Lee hopes babies roar back in Tiger year

SINGAPORE - Large gatherings over Chinese New Year will have to wait a little longer in the light of the Omicron variant, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as he acknowledged that many had adapted to the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and were using technology to keep in touch with loved ones.

But he pointed out that the Chinese New Year was also a time to look out for all things auspicious and that, after an initial dip, the number of marriages here has "caught up" and is back to pre-pandemic levels.

The pandemic years have seen the number of births dip slightly, he noted in his annual Chinese New Year message on Sunday (Jan 30).

"I hope that marriage and birth numbers will come roaring back in the Year of the Tiger," Mr Lee said.

Official figures show there were 19,430 marriages involving at least one citizen here in 2020, down from 22,165 in 2019. But, in the first six months of 2021, 12,980 couples tied the knot, up from 8,862 couples in the first half of 2020.

The Prime Minister also said birth numbers "have fallen slightly, but not as much as we had feared".

There were 38,651 births in Singapore last year - including to foreigners - according to provisional official figures, compared with 38,590 births in 2020 and 39,279 in 2019.

"Covid-19 or not, parents and grandparents still greatly look forward to welcoming new arrivals. The infants bring joy and warmth to the whole family, and carry our hopes and dreams for a brighter tomorrow," said PM Lee.

He added that the Government strongly supports Singaporeans who want to start families, citing the Baby Support Grant - which gives parents $3,000 if their newborn child's date of birth or estimated delivery date is from Oct 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2022.

As families prepare to send off the Year of the Ox and usher in the Year of the Tiger, PM Lee wrote in his message: "Some of us will celebrate with our families, while others will get together with friends and neighbours who have become family. This is the essence of Chinese New Year, which is about our families and loved ones."

"We share our joys and celebrate with them in good times, and look to them for support and comfort during difficult periods."