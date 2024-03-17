As it turns 40, national matchmaker SDN shuts website and shifts focus

SINGAPORE - Like two ships passing in the night, Mr Seah Wei Chuan and Ms Ding Ying Yian would never have hit it off – but for the Social Development Network (SDN).

Both introverts and aged 32 then, with zero common interests, they met at an SDN-organised tea appreciation event in 2011.

Mr Seah was immediately attracted to Ms Ding, and e-mailed her afterwards to meet up. Ms Ding thought “he seemed like an ordinary guy, nothing very special” – but she decided to give him a chance.

In April that year, within two months of their first meeting, Mr Seah proposed. In October, they were married.

Theirs is one of thousands of successful matches by the SDN, the modern-day incarnation of the Social Development Unit (SDU) set up by the Government in January 1984 with an initial mission of coaxing graduates to marry – and have children.

But as it approached four decades of helping Singaporeans find love – sometimes amid controversy, even derision – the agency known to many as the national matchmaker will no longer be focused on social interaction initiatives.

In November 2023, it quietly shuttered its website, after having sent an e-mail to members a month earlier, thanking them for their support.

SDN’s Web address now points to a one-sentence write-up on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) website that it “works with partners in the private, people and public sectors to promote a conducive landscape for singles to meet and form meaningful relationships”.

Responding to queries, MSF said SDN saw declining membership over the years, though it did not provide figures.

It pointed to how there is currently a range of alternatives offered by the private sector, compared with 2012, when the SDN started its website and worked with dating agencies and merchants to facilitate social interaction. “Today, there are better alternatives offered by the private sector, including online dating apps,” said a ministry spokeswoman.

SDN will thus be pivoting to focus on supporting singles in other ways, such as with skills to build stronger relationships, said the spokeswoman.

“We need a whole-of-society effort to make Singapore more family-friendly and conducive for singles to achieve their marriage aspirations alongside other life goals,” she added.

Incentivising romance

The genesis of the SDN can be traced to the 1983 National Day Rally, when then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew warned that the country’s talent pool would dwindle unless better-educated Singaporeans got married and had more children.

After two decades of successful family planning, the 1980 population census showed an increasing proportion of unmarried graduate women. Among them, those who did tie the knot had fewer children than those who were less educated.

In this milieu, the rally birthed the Graduate Mothers Scheme – a policy to give the children of such mums priority for school admission – and a $10,000 sterilisation cash grant for low-income mothers.

The scheme divided both Cabinet and public opinion, and was scrapped a year later, while the grant saw few takers in the years that followed.

That vocal opposition to the programmes did little to convince the Government to modify them contributed to the 12.8 point swing against the PAP in the 1984 General Election, political observers such as then National University of Singapore associate professor Chan Heng Chee wrote in The Sunday Times (ST).

While the launch of the SDU in 1984 did not attract as much public attention as the two programmes, it was nonetheless controversial as it was meant for only university graduates.

Eighteen months after it was spun up, the unit said close to 4,900 people from the public sector had joined its activities, while six couples had tied the knot.

Later in 1985, partly in response to charges of elitism, the Social Development Section (SDS) was set up for singles with O-level qualifications. In 1990, the Social Promotion Section was created for singles who had not completed secondary education.

Both sections were combined in 1995 to form the Social Development Service for all non-graduates. It would be another 14 years before the graduate/non-graduate distinction would be erased.

In 2006, the SDU announced that it would shift from playing Cupid itself to accrediting private-sector dating agencies and matchmakers.