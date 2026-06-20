As hotel restrictions ease, what’s next for Upper Circular Road and Beach Road?

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Only one new hotel was approved in the Upper Circular Road area after restrictions were introduced.

SINGAPORE – Formerly a remittance house built in the 1930s, boutique hotel 21 Carpenter in Clarke Quay showcases a restored Shanghai plaster facade – made of crushed stone mixed with cement – after several layers of paint accumulated over decades were stripped away.

The hotel, which also features a facade of aluminium panels at its taller rear, was the only new hotel approved in the Upper Circular Road area since restrictions on setting up new short-term accommodations were introduced.

Since 2014, proposals to set up such offerings have generally been disallowed in the Outram, Rochor, Downtown Core and Singapore River areas. This was to avoid a glut of similar offerings that could alter the character of these districts.

But 21 Carpenter was approved after “careful consideration”, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Factors taken into account included the sensitive restoration and innovative adaptive reuse of the four conserved shophouses.

On June 5, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said these restrictions would be lifted for the Upper Circular Road and Beach Road areas, giving more new hotels, backpacker hostels and serviced apartments the chance to open there.

This move was made in response to industry feedback, he said, adding that the heritage appeal of both districts could showcase “how heritage can meet modernity” to visitors .

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, URA said the lifting of restrictions will be valid for two years, until May 31, 2028.

Formerly a remittance house built in the 1930s, boutique hotel 21 Carpenter in Clarke Quay showcases a restored Shanghai plaster facade. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

This will allow the relevant agencies to assess the take-up rate and broader impact of the policy on the area before reviewing if it should be extended, the authority added. Each application will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, subject to agencies’ requirements.

Natt Srinara, a lecturer and consultant at EHL Hospitality Business School, said there is demand for distinctive accommodation options in these areas.

For instance, properties that feature cafes or bars open to walk-in guests, and operators that collaborate with nearby businesses on events like walking tours or cultural programmes, would contribute to a livelier city, he said.

“In that sense, the opportunity lies in growing a more interesting mix of hospitality uses, not just pushing up the room count.”

Such an offering was what WOHA, the architecture firm behind the design of 21 Carpenter, sought to realise for the hotel.

Richard Hassell, co-founder of the firm, said it wanted to create an active shopfront, so its first-floor facade features floor-to-ceiling glass to allow passers-by to see inside the restaurant and lobby.

The firm also made sure that every room was decently sized and had its own window, despite facing challenges with the shophouses’ original long and narrow layout, he added.

Hassell said the firm was inspired by the letters that accompanied the remittances sent by Chinese labourers who had come to work in Singapore.

Extracts from these letters were eventually incorporated into the aluminium facade in the hotel’s extension.

“What this project demonstrates is that despite being strictly controlled by building and heritage regulations, art and sustainability can be incorporated in delightful and effective ways,” he added.

Srinara said Upper Circular Road is well suited to smaller properties serving guests who want to walk to the river and the Central Business District.

Beach Road can cater to a wider mix of tourists, he added, allowing visitors to split their time between Bugis, Kampong Gelam, City Hall and the Marina Bay area.

URA said demand for new hotels in both areas has remained steady, and that it has received requests for accommodation-related uses there over the years.

Apart from 21 Carpenter, approvals were granted to facilitate the expansion of three existing hotels within the same shophouse building or street block, it added.

Since 2014, proposals to set up short-term accommodation offerings have generally been disallowed in the Outram, Rochor, Downtown Core and Singapore River areas. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At present, there are more than 10 hotels in each district, alongside other businesses such as eateries and bars.

One hotel in Beach Road, Hotel Calmo, told ST that it has observed a steady recovery in demand for accommodation following the Covid-19 pandemic.

While it expects increased competition with the lifting of restrictions, a spokesman for the hotel said more accommodation options could contribute to the vibrancy of the precinct.

“We believe a healthy mix of accommodation providers can strengthen the area’s appeal as a destination while benefiting nearby businesses and the local community,” he added.

Tourists staying at hotels in the two districts told ST that they hope the move could lead to lower rates.

Ankita Iyer, 28, from India, said she chose Park View Hotel in Beach Road because of its affordable rates of less than $100 a night.

“It’s also convenient to travel around as it’s located in the city centre,” said the accountant.

Srinara, however, cautioned against the areas becoming oversaturated with similar offerings. An influx of visitors could lead to noise and crowding, he said, noting that some of the streets and pavements are narrow.

Li Cheng, 34, from China, who was also staying at Park View Hotel, said she hopes for more spacious pavements and designated ride-hailing drop-off points.

“It’s a convenient and lively area with both traditional and modern aspects of Singapore,” she added.