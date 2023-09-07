As e-bike numbers climb, riders and experts urge better road safety

SINGAPORE - The number of power-assisted bicycles – or e-bikes – registered in Singapore has more than doubled in the last few years, surging from about 16,000 in 2020 to 37,320 as at end-June 2023.

Figures released by the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority (LTA) showed that the number of registered e-bikes had increased to 33,453 in 2021, and to 37,000 in 2022.

Transport experts cited a surge in riders using e-bikes for deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic, the affordability of such vehicles, and better cycling connectivity as reasons behind the increase.

As the number of e-bikes soared, the number of road traffic accidents involving such vehicles has also risen.

The Traffic Police told The Straits Times that there were 157 accidents involving e-bikes in 2022, up slightly from 150 in 2021 but doubling from 78 in 2020.

Of these accidents, some were fatal: three in 2020, another three in 2021, and two in 2022. More recently, in August, a 64-year-old e-bike rider died after being hit by a minibus in Hougang.

E-bikes remain the preferred transport option for food delivery riders without motorcycle licences. Some riders switched to e-bikes after e-scooters were banned from footpaths in November 2019 to address public safety concerns.

Others use e-bikes – which are allowed on roads and cycling paths, but not footpaths – for short commutes.

Riders interviewed urged other road users to show them more consideration.

Delivery rider Tiong Yeo, 51, said he often has close shaves with cars and most vehicles treat e-bike users like “pests on the road”.

Vehicles often zoom past e-bike users – whose speeds are capped at 25kmh – without keeping a safe distance, he said.

LTA regulations stipulate that the electric motor of the e-bike must be cut off once it reaches 25kmh or when the rider is not pedalling.

Engineer Jostein Lerum, 59, rode an e-bike for five years in cycling-friendly Norway. He has continued the practice since relocating to Singapore about eight months ago.

He said riding an e-bike in Singapore is not for the faint of heart, and called for a better road culture, which includes treating cyclists with more respect.

Ms Sheila Chen, who is in her 30s and between jobs, attributes this hostility from other road users to a lack of familiarity with e-bike rules. As a result, e-bike riders are wrongly perceived to be vying for space or endangering other road users.