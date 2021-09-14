Artworks by Assumption Pathway School students showcased in National Gallery till Sept 29

SINGAPORE - An annual exhibition featuring 47 artworks by students from Assumption Pathway School (APS) opened at the National Gallery Singapore on Sunday (Sept 12) and will run until Sept 29.

The students, who worked hard to get the show up and running amid Covid-19 restrictions, were inspired by renowned artists such as pioneer Singapore painters Liu Kang and Georgette Chen.

The Storyteller exhibition includes a wayang kulit shadow puppetry piece created by first- and second-year students from APS' Young Artists' Club to tell a story about life in Singapore amid the pandemic.

Second-year student Muhammad Yassin, 14, who is part of the team, said: "This has been a good learning experience for me as I learnt to present my work to the public."

APS is a Catholic educational institution providing vocational training for students who are unable to access mainstream education.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was guest of honour at the opening ceremony, said the artworks reflect each student's unique talents and abilities.

"They also give us a little window into the thinking and mind of each student," he said.