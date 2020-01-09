Artwalk fest kicks off at Little India tomorrow

Visitors heading to Little India tomorrow can look forward to art performances, workshops and murals as part of an annual public art project.

Now in its sixth edition, Artwalk Little India will be held on Friday and Saturday, as well as on Jan 17 and 18, as part of Singapore Art Week.

It is meant to bring to life the history and traditions of Little India, as well as the personal stories of its community.

The yearly event is organised by a committee of students from Lasalle College of the Arts and the Singapore Tourism Board, with the support of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association.

Highlights of the festival, which were shared with the media yesterday, included Nakshatra: The Lunar Mansions, an experiential storytelling session combined with music and folk-art painting, as well as a sound painting workshop that uses simple body movements and gestures to create a composition resembling the bustle of Little India.

A total of 17 artworks were showcased last year, and visitors can expect 19 new artworks in total for this year's festival.

There will be four additional murals, including Mayura, a 70m-long creation by street artist Boon.

An impromptu dance performance will also be held at various traffic junctions in Little India during the event.

Artwalk Little India has grown in popularity, with 260,000 visitors last year compared with 74,000 for its first edition in 2015.

This year's edition, themed Passage of Time, was conceptualised by Lasalle artist and senior fellow Milenko Prvacki.

He hopes this project will help enhance visitors' understanding and perception of Little India as a cultural precinct, by interweaving various modes of art and performance, such as storytelling, dance and song.

Another highlight is Three Courses, a dining experience in two restaurants, Chimichanga and Meatsmith Little India, where diners can enjoy their meals while watching a trio of short plays titled Starter, Main Course and Dessert, respectively.

The restaurants' menus have been specially curated in collaboration with Artwalk Little India.

The series of plays were written by Lasalle's master's students in creative writing, who wanted to convey the concerns of millenials through the theme of dining, by exploring the anxieties of young adulthood.

Said creative writing student Chen Cuifen, 34: "We chose the dining scene as the main setting of our performance as food is a good unifier for Singaporeans.

"There's often rich human drama contained within these mealtime conversations."