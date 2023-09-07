Artists with autism see their lantern designs come to life at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – There it was – a colourful chameleon basking in the sun at Gardens by the Bay, unveiled before Mr Jayden Ong’s eyes for the very first time last week.

The artist could not believe that his illustration had finally been transformed into a dazzling lantern measuring 2.6m in length and 1.3m in height.

The 20-year-old, who is on the autism spectrum, said: “I was blown away... this is like a dream come true for me.”

Mr Ong, who is part of the digital art programme at Art:Dis, is one of five artists with autism who designed the Our Secret Garden lantern set at Gardens by the Bay for its upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival event.

His piece, Multimeleon, The Surrealistic Chameleon, is among the lantern set’s five pieces, each representing a fantastical creature.

The hardest part was adding the little details of his creation, he said.

“I mostly like to draw my works in my own simple way, but I also know it’s important to add in the details in order to make my character stand out,” he said. “This is a learning experience that can help me improve my art.”

After graduating from a special education school in 2019, Mr Ong struggled to find employment. He applied for several jobs, but did not hear back from the employers.

He joined the non-profit organisation Art:Dis Singapore – formerly known as Very Special Arts – in 2023. It connects people with disabilities with real-world clients for commissioned work, so that they can earn an income with their skills and passion.

Mr Ong has also created artistic works for clients like Mori Official, Her Rise Above and Me2.

Ms Angela Tan, executive director of Art:Dis, said multiple tweaks were needed along the way to turn 2D designs into 3D lanterns.

These involved the suitability of colours used for lantern illumination, the structural feasibility of the designs and the cohesiveness of how all five artworks could come together as a set.

Referring to the artists, Ms Tan said: “As they are autistic, change does not come easy for them, but we could sense they wanted to do their best to give a professional outcome.”

She added: “They have shown that they are capable of adapting to changes with the right support and encouragement. We are so proud of their growth through this project.”